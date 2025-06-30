This offseason, the Cubs took a chance on a veteran catcher coming off an understated 2024 when they signed Carson Kelly to a two-year, $11.5 million deal.

What has transpired since was largely unprecedented for everybody involved.

On March 31 — in just his third game in a Cubs uniform — Kelly etched himself in franchise history and in Sutter Health Park history when he became the first Cub to hit for the cycle since Mark Grace in 1993. Nearly three months later, he’s still the only player in MLB to hit for the cycle this year.

He’s also one of two NL catchers with a chance to start the 2025 All-Star Game.

“I mean, it’s special,” Kelly told Marquee Sports Network’s Alex Cohen on the Cubs Daily Podcast. “I’m very thankful to the fans out there that have put me in a position like that.”

Kelly is enjoying the best offensive season of his career, even after his scorching hot start tapered off. He’s slashing .259/.362/.465 (.827 OPS) with 9 home runs and 26 RBI through 53 games in 2025. He has a top-five bWAR (2.5) on the Cubs despite playing a fraction of the games his teammates above him have, as he’s shared catching duties with Miguel Amaya and Reese McGuire.

The sheer value Kelly has provided to the Cubs this season has not gone unnoticed, and now the people have spoken. On June 26, Kelly was announced as one of three Cubs, along with Pete Crow-Armstrong and Kyle Tucker, to move on to the second phase of All-Star Game voting.

The 30-year-old garnered 1,183,100 votes, making him one of the four most popular catchers in MLB with a potential first All-Star selection of his ten-year career.

“As a kid, you always want to go to an All-Star Game and watch the best players play,” Kelly said. “You dream about being there one day. I’m just thankful for all the support I’ve gotten.”

Kelly struggled with his production in May, slashing just .203/.292/.328 (.620 OPS) over 19 games. But now, he’s picking things up again after a seven-game stretch in which he’s gone 8-for-19 (.421) with a 1.002 OPS.

For a guy who was born in Chicago and grew up a Cubs fan, representing the North Siders at the Midsummer Classic would mean the world to Kelly.

“I would watch Cubs games as a little kid,” Kelly said. “Just the history that this organization has — it would be a dream come true.”