CHICAGO — Shota Imanaga’s rough outing wasn’t the way the Cubs wanted to open their three-game series in the Crosstown Classic against the White Sox at Rate Field.

The ripple effects it could have beyond that will be intriguing.

The Cubs left-hander allowed seven runs on 12 hits, including three home runs, in Friday’s 12-5 loss to the White Sox.

“Just didn’t have consistency tonight, just how my body felt versus how the ball was coming out,” Imanaga said through interpreter Edwin Stanberry. “I didn’t match up. So just wasn’t consistent.”

Shota Imanaga speaks on his outing tonight. pic.twitter.com/7iNbnMZma3 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 26, 2025

The struggles show what can happen when a pitcher who relies more on deception than power loses that. Imanaga’s four-seam fastball averaged 89.1 mph on Friday, nearly two ticks from his season average (90.9 mph) and his splitter that plays off that pitch sat 81.8 mph, almost a full mile-per-hour slower than average (82.7).

Couple that with misses in the zone and the results speak for themselves. Chase Meidroth’s leadoff home run in the first was an 89.3-mph four-seam fastball down the middle. Colson Montgomery’s homer to open the second was a 90.3-mph fastball that was middle-middle. Austin Slater’s home run – the penultimate hitter Imanaga would face – was an 88.9-mph four-seamer in the upper part of the zone.

“The velo was down, not great location,” manager Craig Counsell said. “I mean it just shows the fine line of pitching in the big leagues of what success and struggles look like. And it’s hard to believe that’s the pitcher you saw the last two times [he made] a start. That’s how it works.”

“He just didn’t have anything tonight, and they made him pay for it.”



Shota Imanaga allowed 7 ER in 3.0 IP. pic.twitter.com/Cn38Cvg33Y — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 26, 2025

Counsell turned to Chris Flexen to cover innings after Imanaga, but the right-hander allowed four runs (three earned) in two innings of work and will likely be down at least a day, if not two.

That puts the Cubs pitching staff in an even tougher spot.

Despite Counsell saying pregame that a trio of pitchers are nearing rehab assignments and potentially major-league returns, the rotation has been plagued by injuries this season and the effects are being seen now.

Jameson Taillon became the fourth member of the Cubs’ projected Opening Day rotation to land on the injured list and miss significant time. In his stead, they’ve used bullpen games in two of the three starts and lost all three contests.

They haven’t named a starter for Sunday’s finale, but will likely go to a bullpen game again before turning it over to Ben Brown to cover the bulk innings. The right-hander has struggled this year to the tune of a 6.48 ERA and allowed seven runs (six earned) in four innings in his first start since being recalled from Triple-A Iowa.

Imanaga’s short start, coupled with having to use Flexen could leave them shorthanded if Brown struggles again – and that further emphasizes the Cubs need to add more pitching before next Thursday’s trade deadline.

The Brewers’ absolute tear (they’re 36-14 since May 25, the best mark in baseball), coupled with the injury woes to the Cubs’ rotation have made the National League Central a more interesting race.

Sure, poor starts from Imanaga or any strong starter are going to happen – it’s the nature of the game – but when it’s compounded with the struggles this rotation, it adds up.

“I just think I need to work on my skills,” Imanaga said. “I’ve had that in the past where maybe, physically, I don’t feel 100% or at my A-game, but I still managed to figure out ways to compete.

“But I think tonight, the opposition, they just came out on top, so I just need to figure out a way to work on it.”