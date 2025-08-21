Jim Deshaies, Boog Sciambi pay out amazing sports-bar bet in Cubs’ win
CHICAGO — There is a longstanding rule that cheering is not allowed in the press box.
But that rule was broken Wednesday night in the Cubs broadcast booth.
There was a good amount of cheering at a bar in Cascade, Iowa, as well.
During the top of the fifth inning of the Cubs’ 4-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field, Marquee Sports Network broadcasters Jon “Boog” Sciambi and Jim Deshaies made a bet on air.
Brewers catcher William Contreras was at the plate with a runner on first base.
Cubs veteran starter Colin Rea was on the mound, looking to preserve a 3-1 lead.
Deshaies mentioned how Contreras often rolls over on groundballs to the shortstop, which could set up nicely for a double play.
During the at-bat, Sciambi turned to Deshaies and asked if he would buy mozzarella sticks for The Corner Taproom, a bar in Rea’s hometown of Cascade.
“Absolutely,” Deshaies said, and Sciambi matched the offer.
Naturally, Contreras immediately hit a ground ball to shortstop as Deshaies excitedly yelled, “c’mon, baby!”
“Mozzarella sticks for everybody!” Deshaies cheered.
“Corner Tap Room, eat up!” Sciambi said.
Later in the game, the Marquee Sports Network showed a photo of the fans at Corner Taproom celebrating with their free food.
And in the ninth inning, a basket of mozzarella sticks was brought up to Sciambi and Deshaies in the broadcast booth.
It was a fun moment amid a thrilling night at the ballpark.
Rea picked up his 10th win of the season as he allowed two runs in 5.2 innings. The Cubs held on to a 4-3 lead in the ninth as Daniel Palencia loaded the bases and escaped the jam on a lineout to second base by none other than Contreras.
The win secured the tiebreaker for the Cubs over the Brewers, which could come into play in a major way down the stretch.
Catch the entire interaction in the video above.