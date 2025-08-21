CHICAGO — There is a longstanding rule that cheering is not allowed in the press box.

But that rule was broken Wednesday night in the Cubs broadcast booth.

There was a good amount of cheering at a bar in Cascade, Iowa, as well.

During the top of the fifth inning of the Cubs’ 4-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field, Marquee Sports Network broadcasters Jon “Boog” Sciambi and Jim Deshaies made a bet on air.

Brewers catcher William Contreras was at the plate with a runner on first base.

Cubs veteran starter Colin Rea was on the mound, looking to preserve a 3-1 lead.

Deshaies mentioned how Contreras often rolls over on groundballs to the shortstop, which could set up nicely for a double play.

During the at-bat, Sciambi turned to Deshaies and asked if he would buy mozzarella sticks for The Corner Taproom, a bar in Rea’s hometown of Cascade.

“Absolutely,” Deshaies said, and Sciambi matched the offer.

Naturally, Contreras immediately hit a ground ball to shortstop as Deshaies excitedly yelled, “c’mon, baby!”

JD asks for a 6-4-3 double play.

JD GETS a 6-4-3 double play! pic.twitter.com/VzJ4STMnwC — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 21, 2025

“Mozzarella sticks for everybody!” Deshaies cheered.

“Corner Tap Room, eat up!” Sciambi said.

Later in the game, the Marquee Sports Network showed a photo of the fans at Corner Taproom celebrating with their free food.

And in the ninth inning, a basket of mozzarella sticks was brought up to Sciambi and Deshaies in the broadcast booth.

It was a fun moment amid a thrilling night at the ballpark.

Rea picked up his 10th win of the season as he allowed two runs in 5.2 innings. The Cubs held on to a 4-3 lead in the ninth as Daniel Palencia loaded the bases and escaped the jam on a lineout to second base by none other than Contreras.

The win secured the tiebreaker for the Cubs over the Brewers, which could come into play in a major way down the stretch.

Catch the entire interaction in the video above.