Cubs Convention set to return in January 2026, team announces

Cubs fans can begin making some winter plans.

The team announced on Tuesday that Cubs Convention will return to the Sheraton Grand Chicago hotel from Jan. 16 through Jan. 18, 2026. Hotel packages for the three-day fest go on sale on Wednesday, Aug. 27, which will include up to four discounted weekend passes. The annual fan fest is a bit of an escape from the Midwest winter conditions as excitement for the upcoming season bubbles.

Cubs Convention allows fans to interact with current players, prospects and other alumni. The three-day fest usually features panels on the second day, where the front office speaks, current players share tips of the trade and alumni recall stories from their time on the field. There are also opportunities for fans to collect autographs, play games like Cubs Bingo and win prizes during the festivities.

Last year, the organization announced they were inducting Sammy Sosa and Derrek Lee into the Cubs Hall of Fame during Cubs Convention.

The 2026 edition of the fan fest will also be the 10th anniversary of the Cubs’ 2016 World Series championship, a title that snapped a 108-year drought.

Fans can purchase hotel packages at cubs.com/convention, where a portion of proceeds will go to Cubs Charities. Weekend passes and a complete schedule for the three-day weekend will be announced at a later date, the team said.