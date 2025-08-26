Major League Baseball released the 2026 schedule for the entire league Tuesday morning and it features some notable nuggets for Chicago Cubs fans.

For starters, the Cubs will open the 2026 slate at Wrigley Field, welcoming in the Washington Nationals on Thursday, March 26. After an off-day, the Cubs then host the Nationals on the ensuing Saturday and Sunday.

The Cubs remain home to play the Los Angeles Angels from March 30-April 1.

The North Siders’ first road trip of the season will begin in the place Cubs fans’ dreams came true: Cleveland.

The Cubs take on the Guardians for a three-game set from April 3-5 and then head to Tampa Bay to face the Rays for three more games.

In total, the Cubs play 16 home games in March and April, including a four-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies from April 20-23.

But the most notable aspect of the 2026 schedule is how the Cubs finish the season — with a three-game series in Boston.

Any time the Cubs and Red Sox square off, it is a monumental event given the vast history of the two franchises and the rarity with which they have played each other. That novelty will wear off at some point in the near future, as MLB’s new schedule dictates each squad will face the other 29 teams in the league every season.

But for now, the Cubs playing in Fenway Park is still worth circling on the calendar.

The Cubs have played in the historic ballpark just four times since 1918: In 2024, 2017, 2014 and 2011.

In recent seasons, MLB has loaded the schedule with divisional games in September in the hopes of setting up series that could carry major weight in the standings.

The Cubs have finished each of the last 11 full seasons against an NL Central rival, including a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field next month.

The Cubs finished the 2020 pandemic-shortened season against the White Sox on Chicago’s South Side. But the last time they faced a non-NL Central foe to end a full season was 2011, when they finished the year against the San Diego Padres.

Other takeaways from the 2026 Cubs schedule:

–The Cubs play only three divisional games in the first month of the season — a series with the Pirates at Wrigley Field from April 10-12.

–They don’t play the Brewers until May 18-20 and don’t make a trip to Milwaukee until June 26-28.

–Their final series in Milwaukee comes Sept. 7-9.

–The Cubs’ two series in St. Louis come in May (29-31) and July (27-30).

–The two Crosstown series will be held from May 15-17 on the South Side and then Aug. 17-19 at Wrigley Field.

–The Cubs have a tough May schedule, featuring only two off-days.

–The Yankees come to town July 31-Aug. 2.

–The Cubs will play 12 games against the NL Central in September, including six against the Brewers in the first week-and-a-half of the month.

Check out the entire 2026 slate below or at Cubs.com: