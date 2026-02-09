Cubs News
Cubs manager Craig Counsell excited about Alex Bregman signing, 2026 season
Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell addresses the media at the 2026 Cubs Convention about his reaction to the tram signing third baseman Alex Bregman. Counsell details how Bregman can provide leadership in the clubhouse and more.
Watch in the video above or on Marquee’s YouTube page.
