Cubs News
Dustin Kelly excited ‘really good hitter’ Alex Bregman now in Cubs’ lineup
Chicago Cubs hitting coach Dustin Kelly speaks with Marquee Sports Network Elise Menaker at 2026 Cubs Convention about his scouting report on Alex Bregman, the new Chicago third baseman’s winner mentality and more.
Watch in the video above or on Marquee’s YouTube page.
Download the Marquee Sports Network app on mobile and on desktop, and subscribe to watch live Cubs games, exclusive Bears programming and much more.