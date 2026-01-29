Edward Cabrera ready to ‘give his all’ in Cubs’ rotation after trade

Edward Cabrera, whom the Cubs acquired from the Miami Marlins in a trade, addresses the media at the 2026 Cubs Convention about the conversation that transpired about him being dealt to Chicago. Cabrera also discusses his injury history and how that’s affected the mental aspect of pitching and more.

Watch in the video above or on Marquee’s YouTube page.

Download the Marquee Sports Network app on mobile and on desktop, and subscribe to watch live Cubs games, exclusive Bears programming and much more.