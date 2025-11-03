CHICAGO — Ian Happ saw firsthand just what Nico Hoerner had to go through in 2024.

The reigning Gold Glove winner at second base went through his normal pregame routine every day without really throwing the ball.

“Not only not being able to throw in any of his work, knowing that if he had to let one go, it was going to hurt, and knowing that he didn’t have the arm strength that he normally has,” Happ said of his teammate and friend.

Nico Hoerner is your 2025 NL Gold Glove Award winner at 2B! pic.twitter.com/UDvUnxGacT — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) November 3, 2025

Hoerner played through pain in 2024 and, after the season, underwent surgery to repair his flexor tendon. And, despite winning the 2025 Gold Glove Award at second base, this past season wasn’t clear sailing for Hoerner.

He missed the once-in-a-lifetime trip to Japan to open the season in the Tokyo Series, as he stayed back in Arizona to continue his rehab and ensure he was ready for the domestic opener. And even when he returned, he wasn’t really himself either.

Hoerner didn’t begin throwing in his pregame work until around the second half.

“I think the All-Star break was pretty helpful this year, having a little time off in the middle of the year,” Hoerner said.

He spent the early part of his rehab last offseason, when he couldn’t throw, working on his positioning and other aspects of his defense that he could fortify. That improved in his range – he jumped from a 10 Outs Above Average (OAA) season in 2024 to a 14 OAA year in 2025.

That set the foundation for being awarded his second Gold Glove. And it’s a building block for where he wants to go in 2026 defensively.

A stronger, healthier arm can help turn more of those slow, groundball plays into outs or convert double-play opportunities into guarantees. A full offseason with a throwing program will help ensure that’s the case.

“(I’m) proud of the ability to be available so much … you don’t win this award unless you’re on the field a ton.”



Nico Hoerner won the NL Gold Glove after coming back from off-season surgery. pic.twitter.com/WWmYShN7Z1 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) November 3, 2025

“I’m really excited for this offseason to really get back to full, full strength,” Hoerner said.

This offseason should provide mental and physical opportunities to do that.

Hoerner picked the brains of some of his pitchers about the rehab process after elbow surgeries. The first year back is “a strange thing”, but that first full offseason after the operation is when they begin to feel like themselves. It’s when they feel like they can let it rip and return to who they were before the injury.

“[They] felt like another offseason after it is really when things start to get synced up,” Hoerner said. “So I’m excited to get into a throwing program, start up in a couple of weeks, and just really have a full time to get that under myself and not just be able to be a second baseman, but really be the best athlete that I can be.”

That should be exciting for the Cubs and their fans. Because he showcased in 2025 that, even not at full strength, Nico Hoerner is still an elite defender.

“It was just exceptional,” Happ said. “I see the work that he puts in behind the scenes and his dedication to it. For him to come back, win his second, and also to have as phenomenal of a defensive year and just run away with it, I think was pretty special as a teammate to get to watch that.”