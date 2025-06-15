Cubs outfielder Ian Happ reflects on seeing former teammates

Ian Happ enjoyed the Chicago Cubs’ nine-game road trip to Washington, Philadelphia and Detroit.

The former All-Star not only slugged four home runs on the road trip, but he had the opportunity to catch up with several former teammates.

Happ talked about seeing one of his former teammates on Rahimi and Harris on 670 The Score.

“When you have that relationship with somebody, where you are friends with them off the field, and you know them and you know their family and you’re close, being able to have some fun is one of the things that makes this game special,” Happ said. “Schwarbs is one of the best in terms of teammates and humans in the game.”

Schwarber and Happ played together for four seasons at the Friendly Confines before the Cubs non-tendered Schwarber ahead of the 2021 season.

Happ also ran into several former members of the Cubs organization in Detroit.



“It was great to be out at second base talking with Javy and Gleyber,” Happ said on Rahimi and Harris.

Cubs fans will remember Happ and Báez playing together for five seasons on the North Side, but may not remember that Happ and Torres were in the Cubs organization at the same time, playing together in 2016 in single-A Myrtle Beach.

“Gleyber and I played together in the minor leagues, we actually turned double plays in Myrtle Beach, he was playing short and I was playing second,” Happ said. “Javy and I played together for a long time, so to get to catch up with those guys a little bit, and have a little bit of fun out there, it’s really cool.”

Happ arrived in the big leagues as a utility man, playing second base, third base, right field, first base and center field, before winning three straight gold gloves in left field.