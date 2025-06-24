Ian Happ: There is ‘no panic’ in Cubs clubhouse despite recent struggles

The Cubs are in a bit of a rut, relative to their lofty standards. They’ve lost four of five games, including Monday night’s 8-2 result to the St. Louis Cardinals in the first rivalry game of this season.

They’re also 1-3-1 over their last five series heading into this clash with the Cardinals, an uncharacteristic run for a team that sits 14 games above .500 and owns MLB’s fourth-best winning percentage despite a recent downturn.

Left fielder Ian Happ, for one, isn’t overly stressed. The typically even-keeled leadoff man expressed that sentiment during a radio segment before Tuesday’s game in St. Louis.

He was asked how fans should react to the team’s struggles.

“You know what I would say? Stick with us,” Happ said Tuesday during his weekly appearance on 670-AM The Score in Chicago. “It’s a long season. We’re in first place right now, and there’s no panic in the clubhouse. We’re all really confident in what this team can do. We’re all really confident in the offense.”

And for good reason. The Cubs still rank second in runs scored and runs per game this season, behind only the Dodgers, despite the team’s recent (and relative) struggles. While Happ’s focus is obviously on offense, recent pitching has been a problem. The Cubs have given up 46 runs over their last five games.

The lineup is stacked with proven commodities who have produced over a long haul. The Cubs have the rare depth that can withstand a slump from a star, considering how many regulars can get on and drive in runs.

That gives Happ confidence that the Cubs will get back to their mashing ways.

“I know we haven’t put up as many runs as we would like in the past couple weeks, but that’s coming,” Happ said. I think the offense is going to start clicking here and we’re going to start putting up a bunch of runs again. And I think there’s going to be a little more stability. Again, there’s no panic in the clubhouse. We’re ready to keep this thing going over the next three months.”