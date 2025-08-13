The Chicago Cubs just welcomed back a key member of their rotation in the form of Javier Assad on Tuesday in Toronto.

Now, another veteran starter is on the cusp of a big-league return.

Manager Craig Counsell told reporters in Toronto on Wednesday that Jameson Taillon is looking at a return to the Cubs’ rotation during the crucial five-game set against the Milwaukee Brewers, which begins with a doubleheader on Aug. 18.

“He will rejoin us and his next start will be against the Brewers,” Counsell told reporters.

The news comes after Taillon made his third rehab outing with Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday afternoon as he recovers from a calf injury that has sidelined him since the beginning of July.

[Watch the highlights of Taillon’s rehab outing]

Taillon threw 5.1 shutout innings against the Worcester Red Sox, the Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. The right-hander was efficient on the afternoon, walking two batters and allowing two singles while striking out four batters. He threw 51 of his 84 pitches (61%) for strikes.

Jameson Taillon in his rehab start with the I-Cubs today 🔥



5.1 IP | 2 H | 0 ER | 4 K pic.twitter.com/29VqMC2DaD — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 13, 2025

Neither hit off Taillon was struck particularly well — one was an 88.1 mph groundball up the middle and another was a 78.3 mph bloop that found grass in the outfield.

Taillon sat at 91-92 mph on the day with his fastball and needed only 32 pitches to get through three shutout innings. He ran into a bit of trouble in the fourth inning — when the Red Sox picked up a couple of hits — but Taillon induced a weak pop-up and a swinging strikeout to end the threat.

“It was a good outing for him today — got into the sixth inning, stretched him out so he’s ready to go,” Counsell said of the 33-year-old’s performance.

The Cubs have a very busy schedule coming up. Their next off-day isn’t until Aug. 25, and they play eight games in seven days next week thanks to Monday’s twin bill.

What the Cubs do in the rotation after Taillon’s first start back remains to be seen. Matthew Boyd and Shota Imanaga have been co-aces this year, and rookie Cade Horton has been the team’s best starter over the last month-plus. Veteran Colin Rea has also pitched well lately, but has experience coming out of the bullpen.

In 17 starts on the season, Taillon is 7-6 with a 4.44 ERA and 1.11 WHIP. He was a big part of the rotation last year, going 12-8 with a 3.27 ERA and 2.3 WAR.