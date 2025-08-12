The Chicago Cubs have a new starter for Tuesday’s matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The team originally announced after Sunday’s game that Ben Brown would get the start for Tuesday’s series opener in Toronto, followed by Cade Horton for Wednesday and Matthew Boyd for Thursday.

Now, Javier Assad will slot into the rotation on Tuesday instead of Brown.

The Cubs activated Assad and catcher Miguel Amaya off the 60-day IL Tuesday and in corresponding moves, optioned reliever Nate Pearson to Triple-A Iowa and designated veteran utility player Jon Berti for assignment.

Berti was an offseason addition, coming to Chicago as a free agent. He appeared in 51 games for the Cubs, hitting .210/.262/.230 (.492 OPS) with 11 stolen bases and 12 runs scored.

The 35-year-old veteran has seen time at third base, second base, right field and DH as well as pinch-hitting and pinch-running duties. However, he hasn’t started a game since July 12 and only has 15 plate appearances since the end of June.

Tuesday will be the first MLB start of the year for Assad, a 28-year-old right-hander who has been a big part of the Cubs pitching staff over the last three seasons.

He has been on the shelf the entire year with an oblique injury.

Assad was first hampered by the oblique issue in Spring Training and began the year on the IL. He experienced a setback during a rehab start in late-April and ultimately missed three more months.

Assad has made three rehab starts for the Cubs over the last few weeks, sporting a 1.64 ERA in those 11 innings.

The Cubs need the boost in the rotation after Michael Soroka landed on the IL last week during his first start with the team. Soroka was the only starter the Cubs acquired before the trade deadline and the right-hander had to exit last Monday’s game after two innings with a shoulder strain.

“(The Brewers) are a good ball club, but we know how good we are, too.”



Matthew Boyd has all the confidence in the Cubs down the stretch. pic.twitter.com/8zONHctzQZ — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 12, 2025

Assad has had success as both a starter and reliever for the Cubs in recent seasons. He made his MLB debut in 2022 and has appeared in 70 games (47 starts) since then, with a career 3.40 ERA.

The right-hander earned a spot in the Cubs’ Opening Day rotation last year and spent the entire season as a starter outside of a three-week stint on the IL for a forearm issue.

In 29 starts in 2024, Assad posted a 1.7 WAR while going 7-6 with a 3.73 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 124 strikeouts in 147 innings.

Veteran Jameson Taillon is also on his way back to the big-league rotation after missing the last month-and-a-half with a calf strain. Taillon built up to 78 pitches in his last rehab outing with Triple-A Iowa, striking out six batters and allowing just one run in 4.2 innings.

Amaya, 26, hasn’t played in the majors since May 24. An oblique injury has cost him nearly three months, but the young catcher was off to a strong start to the year before then.

In 27 games, Amaya had a .280/.313/.505 slash line (.819 OPS) with four homers and 25 RBI.