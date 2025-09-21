CINCINNATI — Javier Assad has made the switch between starting and relieving almost seamlessly in his big-league career.

He has 77 games in the big leagues – 53 as a starter and 24 in relief and has a sub-4.00 ERA as both – 3.05 as a reliever and 3.58 when he opens a game.

It all stems from his team-first mentality.

“I know that, thanks to God, I can pitch wherever and I’m happy with that,” Assad said after Saturday’s 6-3 loss against the Cincinnati Reds, a game he started. “I’m waiting for any opportunity that I get, and I’m ready mentally and physically.

“When I get the ball, whether starting or relieving, I’ll always be ready, and I’m also thankful to them for whatever role they put me in.”

As the playoffs near, that selfless attitude is crucial. Cubs manager Craig Counsell loves to dub his pitchers as “out-getters”, meaning they’re not pigeon-holed into a particular role. In the playoffs, that’s especially true. When outs are a premium, it might not matter if you led the team in saves or racked up 120 innings as a starter – if you’re the right matchup to try and win that day, that’s who Counsell will turn to.

The 28-year-old’s ability to thrive in both could be beneficial.

In a three-game Wild Card series, the Cubs might not be inclined to carry all five of their starters on the 26-man, postseason roster. But they may be inclined to take pitchers like Assad or Colin Rea, “out-getters” who can serve in different roles.

In the World Baseball Classic, Assad thrived in a relief role for Mexico, pitching 5.2 scoreless innings, allowing two hits with six strikeouts, and his fastball velocity ticked up. Last season, he made 29 starts and threw 147 innings, compiling a 3.73 ERA.

Assad, the starter, can keep his team in the ball game. Assad, the reliever, has shown the ability to gobble up quality innings. Assad, the pitcher, has shown the moxie to rack up outs. In October, the latter is the most important attribute.

He’s shown that time and again – and did so in the third inning.

That frame was teetering on the brink of a blowup frame. The first three Reds hitters reached base – Matt McLain and TJ Friedl on singles and Spencer Steer on a fielder’s choice groundball to third, where Matt Shaw went home with the play, and the Cubs picked up no outs.

Assad permitted another run, but instead of a crooked number, Assad limited the damage. And the next frame, he set down the Reds in order.

“There were some big pitches, some 3-2 pitches where if that guy gets on, they got a big inning coming,” Counsell said. “So, like Javi always does, he makes the big pitch, and he did it that inning too.”

It helps to be able to pivot when things aren’t working. The Reds racked up Assad’s pitch count in that third inning, fouling off his fastballs to extend counts and score runs. Steer’s fielder’s choice was a seven-pitch at-bat, and Gavin Lux’s strikeout was an 11-pitch battle.

In the fourth, Assad turned to more breaking pitches to keep the Reds hitters honest and threw just seven pitches that frame.

“I was a bit tardy – they were hitting a lot of foul balls with my cutter and sinker,” Assad said. “But things happen like that, and I’m confident in the rest of my pitches. I think the next inning, you could tell where I used my slider and curveball more and got more outs quickly.”

After an injury-mired 2025 that’s limited him to just seven games, he’ll likely have one more outing to showcase that he belongs on a playoff roster, but his ability to just get outs makes him an intriguing candidate.

“I feel good physically,” Assad said. “Got to take advantage of every opportunity I get. Wherever it is, wherever they tell me, I’ll be there, focused and trying to give it my best for the team and try to help them. And with God’s favor, give it my best there.”