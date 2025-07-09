It wasn’t until the ninth inning Tuesday night that the Cubs managed to put a run on the board at Target Field.

[Cubs takeaways: What we learned in series-opening road loss to Twins]

The man to do it was Justin Turner — and he did it with a solo shot that marked the 200th home run of his 17-year MLB career.

Justin Turner hits his 200th career home run! pic.twitter.com/OnoJqPbTC6 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 9, 2025

“It’s pretty crazy,” the 40-year-old Turner told reporters following the Cubs’ 8-1 loss to the Minnesota Twins. “Early on in my career, I didn’t even think that was a number that would even be close to attainable.”

Turner is the 386th major leaguer to reach the milestone all-time, and it comes less than a week after former Cub Jorge Soler joined the club in the Los Angeles Angels’ loss to the Atlanta Braves on July 2.

“I’m pretty proud of it, but obviously I wish it was a little more meaningful,” Turner told reporters.

Though it was a solemn night for the Cubs, the ordeal sparked a memorable interaction between Turner and the Cubs fan who caught the ball in the left field seats.

#Cubs Justin Turner meets the guy who caught his 200th career homer. He’s also named Justin. And redheaded. Oh, and a Cubs fan.



“I hit it to the right guy” -JT



“Well it helps to be 6’6” and in the second row” -fan Justin 😂 pic.twitter.com/QpqFpF7Qdh — Taylor McGregor (@Taylor_McGregor) July 9, 2025

For one, Turner and the fan each share the first name Justin. They also both happen to be redheaded.

“I actually got to see him make the catch,” Turner told Marquee Sports Network’s Taylor McGregor with a smile on his face. “It was 6’6″ ginger named Justin … Die-hard Cubs fan with a Cubs tattoo on his forearm.”

Turner got to meet the fan afterwards and gave him a signed bat in exchange for the ball. The two posed for a picture, each holding up the prizes of their respective journeys.

[MORE: Michael Busch set for homecoming in Cubs-Twins series at Target Field]

“He was excited, I was excited,” Turner said. “He wanted a (Michael) Busch ball because Buschy’s so popular up here in Minnesota. He got to go home with some good stuff.”