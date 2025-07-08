It’s safe to say Michael Busch‘s last 24 hours have been eventful.

Just one day after being named MLB’s co-NL Player of the Week along with Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler, Busch will play in his home state for the first time in his MLB career when the Chicago Cubs visit the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night.

“It was cool — it’s been a while since I’ve been here,” the Cubs first baseman told reporters about returning to Target Field. “I think I came to a showcase back in 2015, 2016. … Just being home has been pretty cool.”

Busch, a native of Twin Cities-area suburb Inver Grove Heights, grew up attending Twins games. He told reporters Tuesday that the showcase he attended in high school was his first time playing on a big-league field.

“I remember how cool it was to just step on that field,” he said.

Busch made quite an impact the first time he faced his hometown team last August, crushing a solo homer in the rubber match as the Cubs took the three-game series at Wrigley Field.

“Facing them last year, the team you grew up watching — definitely really cool,” Busch told reporters. “But then, just going out there trying to compete, trying to win and trying to put together good at-bats.”

The 27-year-old slugger suddenly has emerged as one of the league’s best power bats, with his .905 OPS a top-five mark in all of MLB. His 18 home runs are fast approaching his total of 21 all of last season, and his 56 RBI are just nine short of his haul in 2024.

Busch’s co-NL Player of the Week honor came after he slashed .565/.615/1.174 (1.789 OPS) over the Cubs’ six-game homestand — including a three-homer game on the day they hit a franchise record-setting eight long balls.

This time around, Busch told Marquee Sports Network’s Taylor McGregor that he’s expecting “quite a bit” of his family to be in attendance — all of whom will witness Busch while he’s playing the best baseball of his MLB career.

“My whole family, just throughout the course of my career, has always been there for me no matter what,” Busch said. “The support that they’ve offered through the ups and downs … Just coming home and it still feeling like home — that’s been so good to me.”