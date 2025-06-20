Matthew Boyd‘s top highlight Friday afternoon ended up being a bit of a lowlight as well.

The Cubs veteran starting pitcher wowed everybody by plucking a 104.7 mph line drive out of thin air to end the fifth inning:

Matthew Boyd just caught a 104.7-mph line drive right back at him 😳 pic.twitter.com/veWwsRkjB8 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) June 20, 2025

But he did not come away unscathed.

That ended up being the last pitch Boyd threw on the afternoon, as he left the outing with a left shoulder bruise.

Boyd caught the liner, but since his glove was right up against his left – throwing – shoulder, the impact of the ball still left its mark.

“It just kinda got me in a spot where it swelled up a little bit,” Boyd told reporters after the game. “As that half-inning went on, it tightened up. That was it. More precautionary than anything.”

Craig Counsell and the Cubs staff did not want to risk it with Boyd, who has been a saving grace for the rotation while ace Shota Imanaga has been on the shelf.

“[He] had a pretty big bruise on his left shoulder, kind of on the front of his shoulder, and it just stiffened up pretty quickly,” Counsell said. “So there was no way to go back out there.”

Boyd only threw 76 pitches through his five innings and he has been on a strong run at Wrigley Field – tossing at least six innings in every start at the Friendly Confines this season.

He allowed two runs on two hits and a pair of walks while striking out six batters in the Cubs’ eventual 9-4 loss.

Boyd did not receive imaging on his shoulder and the Cubs are not concerned moving forward. It will ultimately come down to swelling as the bruise heals.

“The training staff did a good job to get a lot of the inflammation out of there,” Boyd said. “I don’t foresee it being an issue.”