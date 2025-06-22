CHICAGO — It’s looking likely that Matthew Boyd will not miss any time with the shoulder bruise he suffered in his last start, according to an update from manager Craig Counsell.

[MORE: Matthew Boyd injured while making highlight-reel catch in Cubs’ loss]

“He’s doing pretty good. He threw today, so that’s a really good sign,” Counsell said of Boyd ahead of Sunday’s series finale against the Seattle Mariners. “He was eager to throw — so far, good news.”

Craig Counsell said Matt Boyd is “doing pretty good” and threw today. Boyd has been nursing bruising and swelling on his left shoulder after catching that comebacker on Friday. — Zoe Grossman (@zoe__grossman) June 22, 2025

Boyd made an incredible, acrobatic catch on a 104.7 mph comebacker to end the fifth inning Friday, but did not return to the mound for the sixth. He struck out six batters while allowing just two earned runs on two hits.

Matthew Boyd just caught a 104.7-mph line drive right back at him 😳 pic.twitter.com/veWwsRkjB8 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) June 20, 2025

Following the game, Boyd confirmed that his left shoulder had tightened up and was swelling with a bruise due to the impact of his fall on the mound.

“As that half-inning went on, it tightened up. That was it. More precautionary than anything,” Boyd told reporters on Friday.

Boyd, who has a 2.82 ERA across 15 starts this season, has been a crucial rotation piece for the Cubs — especially as ace Shota Imanaga has missed nearly two months with a hamstring strain.

However, the Cubs could have both Boyd and Imanaga ready to pitch for the team’s next series in St. Louis.

Counsell confirmed Saturday that Imanaga’s next start would be for the Cubs after he made three rehab starts — two with the Arizona Complex League Cubs and one with Triple-A Iowa on Friday.

[MORE: Shota Imanaga’s impending Cubs return prompts pitching questions]

Counsell also emphasized that the team needs to be cognizant of several of his pitchers’ workloads, including Boyd, Cade Horton and Ben Brown.

Boyd has thrown 85.2 innings this year already, which is the most he’s pitched since he threw 185.2 innings in 2019 as a member of the Detroit Tigers rotation. With Cleveland last year, he threw just 39.2 innings across eight starts.

“Over the course of a six-month season we absolutely have to think about that,” Counsell said. “Boyd has not thrown a lot of innings for a couple of years. He has done it in his career. But from a positive standpoint, all three of those guys are doing really well, and we feel really good about where they’re at.”