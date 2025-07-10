Long before Michael Busch was the NL Player of the Week, his family knew he was destined for a future in baseball.

That’s because Busch played up on the varsity baseball team — as an eighth grader.

Michael Busch made varsity … as an 8th grader 🤯



Watch an exclusive interview with the Cubs first baseman on the Marquee Sports Network App! — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 9, 2025

Busch was a three-sport star at Simley High School in Inver Grove Heights, Minn., just outside Minneapolis-St. Paul. But baseball was where he truly starred and his dad, Mike, told Marquee Sports Network’s Taylor McGregor he knew his son would have a future on the diamond as an eighth grader.

Playing up on the varsity baseball team also allowed Busch time to share the field with his older brother, Logan.

And even then, Busch set a high standard for himself.

“I don’t know if it did much for me in that sense of life,” Busch said in an exclusive interview with McGregor. “I was a little naive to it. I just wanted to play. And it sounded really cool to play with my brother, ’cause he was a junior in high school.

“Able to play with the older guys, I always played a year older just because my dad put me in baseball early. So I always played with older kids, but I think just playing with my brother was really cool. And then the competitive aspect of things, always wanting to do well, always wanting to perform — no matter where I was, what I was doing.

“I was an eighth grader and struggled, but could sit there and be like, ‘I’m an eighth grader, it’s OK to struggle,’ but I was a little upset that I wasn’t doing super well. That’s just kinda been my whole life. But it’s a good thing for me — it pushes me and keeps me motivated and keeps me going.”

The experience playing on the same team with Logan was something Busch felt like changed his life. They had a friendly competition on the field, but they really formed a close bond in those years.

“He stopped picking on me as much and we started to become best friends,” Busch told McGregor. “That was really cool to share a field with him for quite a few years.”

Busch had a strong first full big-league season with the Cubs last year, but he has taken his game to another level this year.

The 27-year-old had a convincing case to make the NL All-Star team, but was ultimately left off the roster. He entered play Wednesday hitting .297/.382/.562 (.944 OPS) with 18 homers, 56 RBI and 44 runs scored.

Check out the full interview with Busch exclusively on the Marquee Sports Network app.