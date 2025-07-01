CHICAGO — Catcher Miguel Amaya likely will not return to the Cubs’ lineup for at least a few weeks, per an update from manager Craig Counsell.

“We’re post-All-Star break with Miguel at the soonest,” Counsell said Tuesday before the series opener against the Cleveland Guardians at Wrigley Field. “He is still doing hitting and throwing activities, (but) we are not close to game action.”

Amaya hasn’t played since he suffered a left oblique strain during the Cubs’ May 24 game in Cincinnati. The team placed him on the 10-day IL the following day and called up Reese McGuire to assume catching duties with Carson Kelly.

However, Counsell assured that Amaya hasn’t suffered a setback, which hindered Cubs reliever Porter Hodge when he dealt with the same injury last month.

“This is just where we’re at,” Counsell said. “This is the severity of the injury.”

Hodge returned to the Cubs’ active roster June 24 after landing on the IL on May 20. Ian Happ returned from an oblique strain the same day Hodge went down after landing on the IL on May 10.

Amaya has been an offensive weapon for the Cubs this season, slashing .280/.313/.505 (.818 OPS) with four home runs and 25 RBI in 27 games. Before his injury, he was on a seven-game tear in which he went 8-for-23 (.348) with one home run, nine RBI and four runs scored.

Counsell also issued an update on right-handed pitcher Javier Assad, who hasn’t seen game action at all this season after an MRI revealed a left oblique strain during spring training. Assad then aggravated the injury in his second rehab start with Triple-A Iowa on April 25.

“Assad is throwing a bullpen today,” Counsell said. “This is bullpen No. 2 in the progression. So a couple more bullpens before the live start.”

Assad, 27, threw 147 innings in 29 starts — both career highs — last season. He pitched to a 3.73 ERA with 124 strikeouts and a 7-6 record.