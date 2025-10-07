How Cubs reacted to gut-punching loss to Brewers in Game 2 of NLDS

MILWAUKEE — The two heavyweights of the NL Central – the first-place Milwaukee Brewers and the runner-up Cubs – had their latest prize fight during Tuesday’s Game 2 of the NL Division Series.

The challenger, the Cubs, landed the first major blow, much like in Game 1. The well-rested title holder, though, hit back immediately, then landed another jab, before they dropped the knockout blow in the fourth inning with a three-run Jackson Chourio home run.

It was another fight where the clobbering Cubs hit early, but never landed another punch, while the pesky Brewers handed their opponents a taste of their own medicine, blasting three home runs in a 7-3 Game 2 win over Chicago that has them one win away from advancing to the NLCS.

“We made a couple mistakes with multiple runners on base,” Cubs manager Craig Counsell said. “Those mistakes … two three-run homers, you’re not going to win playoff games giving up two three-run homers. That was just too much to overcome.”

Chourio’s blast was the one that put the bow on the day. But Andrew Vaughn’s three-run blast in the first was the one that shook the Cubs. It came just after Seiya Suzuki had given the Cubs a lead with a three-run blast of his own in the top of the frame that silenced the crowd at American Family Field.

Shota Imanaga’s difficulties in containing the long ball reignited the crowd of 42,787 and made a tie ball game feel like a home team lead. He has allowed 15 home runs over his last eight starts in the regular season and postseason.

“With the team putting up three runs, I ruined the game,” Imanaga said through interpreter Edwin Stanberry. “There’s a lot of frustration within myself.”

A good fighter can hit back after being struck, and the Cubs wound up trying to land a blow. They had a pair of runners on in the second inning for their best hitter with runners in scoring position, Nico Hoerner. But the second baseman flew out.

An inning later, they got a one-out walk against flame-throwing Jacob Misiorowski, but the rookie induced an inning-ending groundout that drew a massive reaction from him and continued to feed the American Family Field crowd.

That set the stage for William Contreras’ solo home run. A 4-3 lead felt insurmountable.

“We had early opportunities – maybe Misiorowski before he settled in,” Counsell said. “We needed to get him before he settled in, and he made some pitches to strike out [Ian] Happ [in the third]. If Ian gets on there, then there’s some pressure on him immediately.

“But ultimately, we didn’t create pressure on any of their guys, so then they got some confidence, and obviously they had a lead and pitching with that lead helps as well.”

If the Cubs hope to have more heavyweight bouts in October, they know they have to land more punches like the ones they’ve dealt in the first inning of Games 1 and 2.

The Cubs are nearly down for the count. They have to hope they can regain their footing and hit back at the Brewers before the referee hits 10 – er, three — games.

“We as an offense have to find a way to put up a few more and help our pitchers out a little bit more,” Ian Happ said. “That’s the one thing going into Wednesday. We’ve won a few games here in the playoffs, but haven’t scored a bunch of runs.

“So, hanging a few crooked numbers will help out.”