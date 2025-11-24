Jonathon Long became a popular name around Cubs’ prospect circles in 2025.

The infielder’s breakout campaign was rewarded on Monday when the Cubs named him their Buck O’Neil Cubs Minor League Player of the Year. Right-hander Jostin Florentino was named the Vedie Himsl Cubs Minor League Pitcher of the Year, the team also announced.

Long, 23, was the Cubs’ ninth-round pick in the 2023 draft and was invited to big-league camp during spring training after hitting 17 home runs with an .851 OPS across two minor league levels in 2024. He spent a few weeks around the major league team and staff before being sent down and had a stellar campaign at Triple-A Iowa.

The right-handed hitter clubbed 20 home runs at the highest minor-league level, drove in 91 runs and hit .303 with an .883 OPS. He led all Cubs minor leaguers in runs (86), hits (157), RBI (91) and was second in walks (79) and OPS (.883). The Long Beach State product had three separate hitting streaks of at least nine games this season, including a 10-game stretch from Aug. 27 to Sept. 6 where he hit .359.

He has hit .294 in his first two-and-a-half seasons of pro ball with 44 home runs, 175 RBI and an .878 OPS across 280 games. He is the Cubs’ seventh-ranked prospect, per MLB Pipeline.

Florentino, 20, posted a 2.43 ERA in 81.1 innings with 101 strikeouts and a 1.07 WHIP across the rookie-level Arizona Complex League and Single-A Myrtle Beach. The Dominican Republic native started the year with the ACL Cubs, going 1-2 with a 3.74 ERA in five games (four starts). He was bumped up to the Carolina League on June 7, where he really thrived.

Florentino pitched in 11 games (10 starts) and posted a 1.96 ERA with the Pelicans. He was the Carolina League Pitcher of the Month in July after allowing just one earned run in 21 innings (0.43 ERA) across four games (three starts).

He signed as a minor-league free agent in January 2023 and has a lifetime 2.61 ERA across 151.2 innings in three professional seasons.