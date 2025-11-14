The Cubs enter the winter hoping to build a team that can make the playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time since doing so four years in a row from 2015 to 2018. We look at each position on the Cubs roster as they aim to get back to October baseball in 2026.

Next up: First base

Depth Chart

Analysis

This is Busch’s spot — both now and in the future.

He has emerged as the heir apparent in a long line of franchise cornerstones at first base in Cubs history. From Mark Grace to Derrek Lee to Anthony Rizzo, that torch has now officially been passed to Busch.

The left-handed slugger had a solid rookie season in 2024, but he took his game to the next level in 2025.

Busch tallied 4.6 bWAR while hitting 34 homers, driving in 90 runs and posting an .866 OPS. Busch’s 3.6 WAR on FanGraphs ranked fourth in MLB among first basemen, higher than the likes of Pete Alonso, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bryce Harper.

He just turned 28 on Sunday and is under team control through the 2029 season.

Busch has proven he can fill a variety of roles in the lineup, from leadoff to middle-of-the order hitter. And his defense continues to improve — to the point where many in the organization expect him to challenge for NL Gold Gloves in the near future.

Only one question remains: Will he carve out an everyday spot and draw starts against all left-handed pitchers as well?

We already know he’s a force against righties (.910 OPS in 2025). But against southpaws, he posted just a .642 OPS in 95 plate appearances. His splits weren’t as egregious is 2024, when he had a .788 OPS against righties and a .712 OPS vs. lefties.

But since acquiring him in a trade with the Dodgers two winters ago, the Cubs have not given Busch consistent opportunities against left-handed pitchers.

What’s next?

In 2025, right-handed-hitting veteran Justin Turner got the majority of starts against lefties. Turner is now a free agent, though the Cubs could find another right-handed platoon bat out there to keep maximizing Busch’s strengths.

Or they may end up giving Busch the keys to the car — and start him every day against all pitchers. No more platoon.

A third option exists: Long emerges as an in-house platoon partner.

The Cubs drafted Long in the ninth round in 2023 and the right-handed hitter has bounced around the diamond a bit, playing first, third, DH and left field. But he found a home in 2025, playing 115 games at first base.

Long mashed in Triple-A this past season, hitting 20 homers with 91 RBI and a .305/.404/.479 slash line (.883 OPS).

Will he make his MLB debut at some point in 2026? Or carve out a role as the short side of the first base platoon, starting against some right-handers?

It’s certainly possible.

Ballesteros is the only other first base option currently on the roster. He has mostly seen time at catcher and DH, but has 62 games and 44 starts at first base.

The Cubs still see Ballesteros as a catcher long-term, though his best path to playing time in the big leagues in 2026 might be as a DH. It’s hard to see him emerging as even a part-time option at first base — at 5-foot-8, he would be the shortest first baseman in the league.

Bottom line

This is Busch’s spot. There’s no telling exactly how high his ceiling can go, especially if the Cubs give him an opportunity to play every day.

