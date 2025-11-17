Editor’s note: The Cubs enter the winter hoping to build a team that can make the playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time since doing so four years in a row from 2015 to 2018. We look at each position on the Cubs roster as they aim to get back to October baseball in 2026.

Next up: Third base

Depth chart

Analysis

Matt Shaw had an up-and-down rookie season, but he finished with a flourish — in a way that inspires hope and optimism for the future.

Shaw — who turned 24 earlier this month — hit .198 with a .556 OPS in the first half of the season, but was one of the Cubs’ best offensive players in the second half when he hit .258 with an .839 OPS. He crushed 11 homers with 10 doubles and three triples across 186 at-bats after the All-Star Break, good for a .522 slugging percentage.

It was a huge development for the Cubs and the state of the third base position long term.

Shaw also took the position seamlessly on defense, finishing as a finalist for NL Gold Glove at third base.

In total, he racked up 3.1 WAR on Baseball Reference with 13 homers and 17 stolen bases.

What’s next?

Beyond Shaw, the depth chart is pretty lean. In fact, the only other players on the 40-man roster who have started an MLB game at third base are Michael Busch, Ian Happ and Nico Hoerner — all players who will not move off their current position.

We listed three other players on the depth chart above, but none of the three are truly viable options to play third base at Wrigley Field next summer.

Long performed well at the Triple-A level in 2025 (.883 OPS) and while he began his career bouncing around the field as a utility player, he mostly found a home at first base last year and played only nine games (seven starts) at third base.

Murray reached Triple-A in 2024, but struggled and spent the entire 2025 campaign with Double-A Knoxville. He has experience at third base, but will be 26 in January and has only 299 at-bats above the Double-A level.

Ramírez is quickly climbing the charts on the Cubs’ top prospect lists, but the 21-year-old switch-hitter just reached Double-A last year. He won the minor-league Gold Glove Award at third base in 2025.

So what does that all mean?

Expect the Cubs to be in the market for a veteran third baseman this winter — or at least a veteran utility player that can spend time at the hot corner in the event of injury or ineffectiveness from Shaw.

While Shaw finished the 2025 season on a promising note, he is still a rather unproven young player. For a Cubs team looking to contend next year, they will need a viable backup plan at third base.

Bottom line

Shaw looks to be one of the top building blocks on the Cubs roster, part of the young core. He and the Cubs are both hoping he can build off the strong second half.

