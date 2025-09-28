The Chicago Cubs sealed their place in the 2025 MLB postseason after two straight years of 83 wins and falling just short of the playoff tournament. How did the Cubs put it all together and get over the hump? Here are six key areas that led to the return of October baseball on the North Side.

CHICAGO — The Cubs have been in search of a mainstay at the hot corner since trading away Kris Bryant at the 2021 trade deadline.

Patrick Wisdom, Nick Madrigal and Christopher Morel flashed promise but never secured the role. At the trade deadline last year, the Cubs traded for All-Star Isaac Paredes, who certainly had the credentials to fill the role.

But he, like many Cubs hitters last year, struggled at Wrigley and never established himself, and the team was OK trading him to Houston in the blockbuster offseason deal that netted them Kyle Tucker.

“He’s done a phenomenal job. I don’t think people understand how difficult it is to play third base at this level.”



Michael Busch on Matt Shaw's play at third base this season.

Enter Matt Shaw.

The 2023 first-round pick was a hot-hitting college middle infielder who looked like a potential fast riser through the minor leagues. He was, and the Cubs began to give him reps at the hot corner in the minors, knowing he could potentially be the solution at the position in the big leagues.

And, when spring training opened this year, the goal was clear: it was Shaw’s job to lose. He battled an oblique injury but got healthy and made the team that opened the season in Japan in mid-March. But it wasn’t smooth sailing. Shaw struggled at the plate, hitting below .200 to start his big-league career and being taken out late in games for a defensive replacement at third base.

The struggles compounded, and he was optioned to the minors in mid-April.

A month later, he came back and announced his presence in a big way. Shaw picked up five hits in his first three games, but the glove work improved drastically. He began to make the routine plays and started making those “Oh, wow” plays that make a good defensive third baseman so special.

Matt Shaw plays Gold Glove defense

It brought stability to the position and brought another strong fielder to a team that was predicated on run prevention. No longer was Craig Counsell turning to his bench late in games to try and squeeze more outs out of his defense. Shaw was the guy there.

He’s posted 13 defensive runs saved (DRS) this year, the second-best among major-league third basemen, behind only Ke’Bryan Hayes of the Cincinnati Reds. From 2022 to 2024, Cubs third baseman had a -12 DRS, 22nd in baseball.

“Now, he would be the reverse – we put him in the game [for defense],” Craig Counsell said last week in Cincinnati. “I think that tells you a lot – at least more than my words.”

And the bat, just as importantly, has come around.

Since the All-Star break, Shaw is hitting .258 with an .839 OPS. Of his 12 home runs this season, 11 have come after the Midsummer Classic. His offensive development was akin to the growth Pete Crow-Armstrong and Miguel Amaya went through last year.

In a season where the Cubs were trying to return to the playoffs, they were willing to accept growing pains from Shaw, but he’s broken through them and appears to be the answer at the hot corner – and a potential building block moving forward.

