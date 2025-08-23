Colin Rea’s hometown bar reveals story of viral Cubs mozzarella sticks bet

The tale of an Iowa sports bar getting free mozzarella sticks during Wednesday’s Cubs-Brewers game has made its well-deserved rounds on the internet since its inception.

Now, The Corner Taproom — the bar in the Cubs’ Wednesday starter Colin Rea’s hometown of Cascade — recounted the events to ESPN in a piece published Thursday.

“I don’t think anybody really believed it,” The Corner Taproom general manager Zach Nothdorf told ESPN. “At least until (Marquee Sports Network’s) Elise Menaker called. Even I didn’t really believe it until I talked to her and then I got off the phone and I went and told everybody the news and everybody just kind of erupted. They were all pretty pumped.”

The story goes as follows: During the top of the fifth inning in the Cubs’ tilt with the Brewers, the Cubs led 3-1 with the ever-dangerous William Contreras at the plate. The Brewers were threatening, putting two men on with just one out as Contreras represented the go-ahead run for the visitors.

Looking on at a watch party were the fans at The Corner Taproom, as is routine for when Rea takes the mound.

If there was ever a time for an inning-ending double play to come in clutch for Chicago, it was right then and there. So naturally, Marquee broadcasters Jim Deshaies and Jon “Boog” Sciambi made a bet on-air: If Contreras grounded to short — something he tends to do a lot — and induced a double play, both Deshaies and Sciambi would buy mozzarella sticks for the entirety of The Corner Taproom.

JD asks for a 6-4-3 double play.

JD GETS a 6-4-3 double play! pic.twitter.com/VzJ4STMnwC — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 21, 2025

Sure enough, Rea got the double play ball he needed from Contreras, and both Deshaies and Sciambi’s elation in the booth was unmistakable. The bet’s successful outcome quickly gained national attention — a clip from the Marquee broadcast shared by MLB’s X account has amassed over 10,000 likes and 785,000 views.

It didn’t quite sink in at first for the patrons and staff at the bar, who were gathered to watch hometown hero Rea make his 22nd start for the Cubs. Per ESPN, Nothdorf was already offering a free drink special if Rea recorded two strikeouts in a start. Rea met that threshold with the very first two batters he faced.

But when the 50 to 60 fans got their free food in the top of the seventh inning, it was a party in Cascade that Nothdorf had to give some credit to the 34-year-old veteran for.

“Colin deserves the recognition for everything too. So it’s just really cool for the community and him and everybody involved,” Nothdorf told ESPN.