Cubs’ Pete Crow-Armstrong shares funny mic’d up moment in All-Star Game

ATLANTA — A FOX representative came sprinting out to center field before the top of the third inning, heading straight for Pete Crow-Armstrong. The man in a black polo handed the Cubs star outfielder some equipment that slid into ears.

Those watching Tuesday’s All-Star Game at Truist Park know what happened next. Crow Armstrong joined the national broadcast for a half inning, answering questions live during the game.

Before play-by-play man Joe Davis could introduce Crow-Armstrong, Tampa Bay’s Junior Caminero lined the first-pitch single right towards him.

Crow-Armstrong got a batter to banter with the broadcast crew before being mic’d up offered a complication. Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson hit a hard fly ball between Crow-Armstrong and the NL left fielder (yeah, you read that right) Kyle Tucker.

That’s a ball where communication is key. One issue: PCA couldn’t hear a thing.

“I had the (earpieces) in and I couldn’t hear a lick of what was happening around me,” Crow-Armstrong said in a press conference after he was removed from the game. “I finally had the whereabouts to take a peek (at Tucker). I was happy to have left that one for Kyle. I would’ve liked to catch at least one in the air today, but it’s all good.”

Tucker knew what Crow-Armstrong was dealing with. The veteran keep calling for the ball, knowing full well it was likely falling on deaf ears. He didn’t panic, though, and took control of the situation.

“I knew he was mic’d up that inning, and he had them in both of his ears,” Tucker said in a press conference. “I was running to go catch the ball; I was calling for it. I just was hoping he could hear me with whoever he was talking to. So, I mean, it worked out. Luckily, he’s a good outfielder, and he peeks and checks the other guy. So it worked out and we got the out.”

Crow-Armstrong had a memorable first All-Star Game. He hit a standup double in his first at bat, though he didn’t use the specially made designed with “Clark” the Cubs mascot painted on it wearing Crow-Armstrong’s style of earring.

“I got a little nervous before the game about swinging that model and then I just spaced,” Crow-Armstrong said. “I picked up the bat I’ve been swinging during the year and it felt nice and I didn’t want to change anything up. It worked for one at bat for sure.”

While the game was eventful, Crow-Armstrong said the most memorable moments came before it.

“I was surprised by the camaraderie I felt,” Crow-Armstrong said. “Everybody, whether it was Clayton Kershaw, Hunter Goodman or myself, the respect level from everybody was super cool. And then just getting to know people and packing it in to a couple of days. We had a nice little meeting before the game, and I think I’ll mostly remember the pregame experience.”