Believe it or not, the All-Star break is not the halfway point of the MLB season. The Cubs have already reached it, with Thursday’s 3-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals marking Game No. 81 on the calendar.

Through those 81 games, the Cubs posted a 48-33 record powered by an offense that scored 437 runs (second best in MLB) and 5.4 runs per game, plus 119 home runs.

The NL Central leaders have a plethora of talent on the roster, so Marquee Sports Network’s Cole Wright, Cliff Floyd and Jason Kipnis took to “Cubs Live!” on Friday to break down the team’s top performers so far.

Floyd’s MVP: Seiya Suzuki

Suzuki is having his best offensive season of his MLB career, with 21 home runs so far already matching his career-high season total.

Seiya Suzuki launches his 21st home run of the season 💣 pic.twitter.com/78X657ifTQ — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) June 25, 2025

“He’s second in all of baseball in RBI (behind) Cal Raleigh,” Floyd said of Suzuki, whose 67 RBI entering Friday led the Cubs and tied the Diamondbacks’ Eugenio Suarez for the NL lead. “I think it’s really hard to DH, to be honest with you — but I think he’s taken it and ran with it. He’s done a terrific job of just being a really good run producer for this team.”

Kipnis’ MVP: Pete Crow-Armstrong

In Kipnis’ “Cubs Live!” debut, the former Cub went the other way, choosing breakout star Crow-Armstrong as the Cubs’ top first half performer.

"I think this guy's been the fire starter for this offense all year."



PCA is Jason Kipnis' first half MVP. pic.twitter.com/caEvYP5iUM — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) June 27, 2025

“I think this guy’s been the firestarter for this offense all year,” Kipnis said. “He’s done it at every level, every aspect of the game. I think baserunning, defense — this guy has been making contributions. He is coming out on fire, letting everybody know.”

Crow-Armstrong has undoubtedly put himself in early NL MVP conversations — he’s battled with reigning MVP Shohei Ohtani for the top of the league’s Wins Above Replacement (WAR) leaderboards for the better part of the season. Entering Friday, Crow-Armstrong led the NL in bWAR (4.5) and was second to Ohtani in fWAR (4.1). His 21 home runs have well eclipsed his total of 10 last season and he’s one of the top defenders in the league, leading all NL outfielders with 11 outs above average.

Floyd and Kipnis’ Most Important Pitcher: Matthew Boyd

“When Matt Boyd came into the season, I don’t think anybody could have imagined this,” Floyd said of the 34-year-old lefty. “He’s been arguably (the Cubs’) best pitcher.”

Matthew Boyd just caught a 104.7-mph line drive right back at him 😳 pic.twitter.com/veWwsRkjB8 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) June 20, 2025

In 16 starts, Boyd has a 2.65 ERA — sixth-best among NL starters. He’s logged a team-high 91.2 innings with 11 quality starts to show for it.

“It’s more than quality — he’s winning games for you,” Floyd continued. “He’s out there being an All-Star pitcher.”

“Eating up innings, getting to that bullpen late in the game but also saving arms,” Kipnis added. “He’s doing a lot for this rotation.”

Floyd’s favorite moment: PCA’s catch, home run vs. Brewers

Crow-Armstrong showed off his undeniable range in the eighth inning of the Cubs’ 5-3 win over the Brewers on June 17, making an acrobatic catch and hitting a 451-foot blast in the same frame.

PETE.

COVERS.

ALL.



The crowd was chanting 'PCA' after this catch 😮 pic.twitter.com/xIAqAUcbXR — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) June 18, 2025

PCA OFF THE SCOREBOARD! pic.twitter.com/C30UTaQTV5 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) June 18, 2025

“Everything about him taking chances in the outfield, that’s what you love about him,” Floyd said.

Wright’s favorite moment: Amaya ties it, Happ walks it off vs. Dodgers

Miguel Amaya’s ninth-inning, two-out, two-strike game-tying home run against the Dodgers on April set up a memorable Ian Happ walk-off single in the 10th for the Cubs’ first of the year.

MIGUEL AMAYA TIES IT IN THE 9TH! pic.twitter.com/Z7ivGVTBO4 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) April 23, 2025

“For Miguel Amaya to get that pitch — how unbelievable was that?” Wright said.

“We need him back,” Floyd added of Amaya, who has been on the IL with an oblique strain since May 24. “The catcher duo (of Amaya and Carson Kelly) this year has been phenomenal.”

Kipnis’ bold second-half prediction: Cubs will host playoff series

The Cubs are gunning for a first postseason appearance since 2020, and Kipnis believes they’ll welcome October baseball to Wrigley Field.

“It’s not even that bold, because I like the way that they’re playing right now,” Kipnis said of a playoff surge for the Cubs. “This offense is for real, top to bottom. They have different ways to score runs, and I can’t tell you how important that is to have.”

Floyd’s bold second-half prediction: Sandy Alcántara will start a Cubs playoff game

Floyd took Kipnis’ prediction a step further, making the case for rumored trade target Alcántara settling in to the Cubs’ rotation come October.

“It’s really gonna hurt to get a guy like that.”



Bruce Levine believes it would cost the Cubs a lot to acquire Sandy Alcantara. pic.twitter.com/wYjD8wVy0p — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) June 27, 2025

“You heard it here first,” Floyd said of the Miami Marlins’ 2022 Cy Young Award winner, who has been linked to the Cubs by several news outlets, including ESPN. “(Alcántara) is coming. You have to figure it out.”

