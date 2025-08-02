CHICAGO — The Cubs moved their final trade deadline puzzle piece into place on Saturday, officially activating pitcher Michael Soroka. Veteran right-handed reliever Brooks Kriske was designated for assignment as the corresponding move.

Soroka reported to Wrigley Field as an active player for the first time since the Cubs acquired him in a trade with the Washington Nationals for two prospects on Wednesday. At the time of his acquisition, no corresponding move was made because the Cubs’ 40-man roster stood at 39.

Soroka will slot right into the rotation as he’s slated to make his first start in Monday’s matchup against the Cincinnati Reds.

The right-hander, who will turn 28 on the day of his Cubs debut, posted a 4.87 ERA in 16 starts with the Nationals over 81.1 innings this season. He has, however, had some tough luck in front of the Washington defense this year: His expected ERA is far lower at 3.33, as is his fielder-independent pitching (FIP) ERA at 4.12.

Soroka enters the Cubs’ starting rotation conversations just as Jameson Taillon, who has been on the IL with a strained calf since July 4, is ramping up his rehab with Triple-A Iowa. Taillon threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session Friday and is scheduled to pitch for the I-Cubs on Sunday.

Because of that, Cubs manager Craig Counsell wouldn’t confirm the team’s plan for Soroka down the stretch.

“Short term is what matters. He’s starting Monday,” Counsell said Saturday ahead of the Cubs’ 1:20 p.m. matchup with the Baltimore Orioles. “The schedule is a little interesting after that, for when he pitches next. We’ve got a couple of off days, so I think we’ll look at the whole group and figure out what’s next after the start.”