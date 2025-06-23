ST. LOUIS — A familiar name is joining the Cubs’ pitching staff.

The Cubs selected the contract of right-hander Michael Fulmer on Monday, optioning Nate Pearson to Triple-A Iowa in a corresponding move.

Fulmer, 32, was with the Cubs in 2023, posting a 4.42 ERA in 57 innings across 58 games with two saves. He started the year slow but eventually settled into a leverage role for then-manager David Ross’ bullpen. An elbow injury ended his season in September, and he underwent ulnar collateral ligament revision surgery.

He signed a two-year minor-league deal with the Boston Red Sox that offseason as he continued his rehab. Fulmer returned to the majors this season with Boston, appearing in one game where he allowed three runs in 2.2 innings before being designated for assignment.

Fulmer and the Cubs then agreed to terms on a minor-league deal, and he made 15 appearances, posting a 2.96 ERA in 24.1 innings for the Iowa Cubs with a 32% strikeout rate.

Pearson came up on Saturday after the Cubs designated lefty Génesis Cabrera for assignment. He struggled in Sunday’s loss to the Seattle Mariners, allowing five earned runs on five hits in two innings of work. His season ERA now sits at 12.66 in 10.2 innings.

Fulmer’s addition provides manager Craig Counsell with an intriguing righty arm in his bullpen. That group has been good for the Cubs of late – since May 14, the Cubs bullpen has a league-best 2.09 ERA. However, the group is coming off a difficult last series after they allowed 15 runs over 12 innings against the Mariners.

Adding a fresh arm gives Counsell another option while the Cubs face a stretch of 11 straight games. They’ll figure to be down right-hander Chris Flexen for Monday’s series opener against the St. Louis Cardinals after Flexen threw 34 pitches over 1.2 innings Sunday.

Fulmer was the 2016 American League Rookie of the Year, posting a 3.06 ERA in 26 starts (159 innings) for the Detroit Tigers. He was a starter for the Tigers through 2021 before eventually moving into the bullpen that season. Fulmer has a career 3.53 ERA in 178.1 innings as a reliever.