CHICAGO — The Cubs designated left-handed reliever Génesis Cabrera for assignment, the team announced Saturday, and recalled right-hander Nate Pearson from Triple-A Iowa in a corresponding move.

Cabrera pitched to an 8.68 ERA over 9.1 innings since making his Cubs debut on May 30 in Cincinnati. He was DFA’d by the New York Mets on May 24, and signed with the Cubs as a free agent on May 29.

The move Saturday comes after Cabrera allowed three earned runs in back-to-back appearances Thursday and Friday, each coming in the form of two-out, three-run homers.

Pearson last appeared for the Cubs on April 14 in San Diego, and has a 10.38 ERA over 8.2 innings pitched this year in the major leagues. He has a 2.22 ERA with 29 strikeouts over 24.1 innings in Iowa.