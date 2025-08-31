The Chicago Cubs are recalling right-handed reliever Porter Hodge from Triple-A Iowa, the team announced Sunday. Left-handed pitcher Jordan Wicks was optioned to Iowa in a corresponding move.

Hodge will slot back into a depleted Cubs bullpen on the final day of a nine-game West Coast trip as the team goes for a sweep of the Rockies in Colorado. Only lefty Taylor Rogers has yet to feature against the Rockies entering Sunday.

“We’re just thinking about the best way to go about today’s game,” Cubs manager Craig Counsell told reporters at Coors Field on Sunday about the roster move. “This is a very right-handed team, we’re going to have some relievers down today so really just trying to attack today’s game with the best roster we can.”

Hodge has a 6.85 ERA in 23.2 innings with Chicago this season.

His most recent appearance for the Cubs came on July 8 in Minnesota when he allowed six earned runs on five hits in 0.1 innings. He subsequently landed on the 15-day IL the following day with a right shoulder impingement — his second IL stint of the season after he was sidelined with a left oblique strain from May 18 to June 24.

After two rehab assignments on July 26 and 29, Hodge was activated from the IL on July 30 and optioned to Iowa that same day.

The 24-year-old, who struggled in his rehab outings (1.1 IP, 3 H, 5 ER), flipped a switch in August and has been lights-out since, allowing zero earned runs with 20 strikeouts across 12 innings pitched in his nine appearances.

Despite his struggles this season, Counsell is confident that Hodge’s August is a sign of better things to come for the reliever.

“One thing we want to keep in mind is Porter had a big impact on this team last year,” Counsell told reporters. “There are some signs that he’s started to pitch well in Iowa … If we can get that version of Porter coming back again, that’s obviously a big plus and something that we want to still be open to.”

On the other side of the move, Wicks will return to Iowa after his third stint on the big-league roster this year. He made two appearances during the Cubs’ series against the San Francisco Giants, allowing one earned run on one hit across two innings of work. He has an 8.71 ERA in 10.1 innings with the Cubs in 2025, as well as a 3.47 ERA in 59.2 innings for Triple-A Iowa.