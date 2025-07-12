The Cubs optioned left-hander Jordan Wicks to Triple-A Iowa, the team announced Saturday, and selected right-hander Brooks Kriske in a corresponding roster move.

The move comes after one day after Wicks’ tough outing in the Cubs’ 11-0 loss to the New York Yankees. The 25-year-old allowed six earned runs on 10 hits in three innings, bearing the brunt of a scheduled bullpen game and throwing 68 pitches.

It was just Wicks’ fourth appearance for the Cubs this season, and he was coming off a scoreless 3.1-inning showing July 6 against the St. Louis Cardinals in his first MLB action since April. But he now owns a 9.72 ERA in 8.1 innings.

The Cubs recalled Kriske after he posted four scoreless relief appearances in Iowa this month. He previously was called up May 24, and threw two scoreless innings against the Reds in Cincinnati, allowing only one hit. He was subsequently designated for assignment on May 29 and was sent outright to Iowa on June 5.

Kriske, 31, signed a minor league contract with the Cubs in the offseason and was a non-roster invitee to spring training. He has pitched just 23.2 innings in his MLB career since his 2020 debut with the Yankees, riding stints with the Baltimore Orioles and the Kansas City Royals along the way. He had a 3.13 ERA in 31.2 innings with the I-Cubs this season.