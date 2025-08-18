BOX SCORE

CHICAGO — The Cubs have emphasized that they couldn’t worry about the Milwaukee Brewers’ insane, 14-game winning streak or the overall run they had been on over their last 70 games.

The Cubs stressed that they could only impact the Brewers in the 13 games they played their northern neighbors. Monday represented the ninth time they’d play the Brewers as they kicked off a five-game series, a final opportunity to put a dent in the eight-game deficit they faced in the National League Central.

The Cubs offense, though, laid a goose egg in the matinee of the doubleheader, dropping a 7-0 contest to the Brewers at Wrigley Field and falling nine games behind Milwaukee in the division.

It was a frustrating day for the Cubs (70-54) and they’ll have to quickly turn the page before Monday’s night cap.

Here are three takeaways from the loss to Milwaukee (79-45):

Boo Birds

Kyle Tucker’s even-keeled approach was lauded in the first half when he was seemingly tearing the cover off the ball at will. It was that steadiness and simple approach that was praised by teammates as necessary in a marathon of a season that has its ebbs and flows.

But Tucker’s frustrations amid his prolonged offensive slump – he’s hitting .189 with a .560 OPS and three extra-base hits since July 1 – have become visible lately. The irritation from fans has become audible, too.

Sunday, Tucker was booed as he grounded out to first base. Monday, after grounding out to second base in the sixth, he was again booed as he jogged off the field. The superstar flew out to left field in his final at-bat to end the eighth inning and slammed his helmet into the ground in anger, an action that was loudly audible.

The Cubs need Tucker to become the hitter he was in the first half to carry this offense, but the slump is clearly weighing on him and fans, too.

Horton’s day cut short

The Cubs felt good with Cade Horton taking the ball in this pivotal set against Milwaukee. The rookie had a 1.13 ERA in his last seven starts (40 innings) and had developed into an important cog in the Cubs’ rotation.

But an injury cut the day short for Horton, who left with the bases loaded and two outs in the third inning, accompanied by trainer Nick Frangella. His departure was a big blow for twofold: one, his talent and importance as a pitcher, of course.

Cade Horton’s outing:



2.2 IP | 4 H | 1 ER | 3 K pic.twitter.com/ZOAMMVEtSS — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 18, 2025

His exit also meant Cubs manager Craig Counsell had to dip into his reliever corps early in the game to cover 19 outs during the first game of a doubleheader. That’s putting a big strain on the pitching staff.

It’s unclear how long Horton will be sidelined or if he will miss any time, but that would be another obstacle for this rotation that has seemingly dodged them like an Olympic hurdler this season.

Shota Imanaga and Jameson Taillon have both missed more than a month at points this season. Justin Steele underwent season-ending elbow surgery in April. Javier Assad made his second start of the season on Sunday and was optioned to Triple-A Iowa before Monday’s doubleheader for left-hander Luke Little. Matthew Boyd has been the only starter to have made every turn in the rotation for the Cubs.

Missed opportunity – again

Over the weekend, the Cubs’ lineup had several opportunities to break any of the three games open against the Pittsburgh Pirates. They took two of three, so those situations can sort of be overlooked, but it’s become an alarming trend in the second half.

Since the All-Star break, they entered Monday with a .624 OPS with runners in scoring position, the fourth-worst mark in baseball and had left 148 runners on base, tied for the 11th-most. The Cubs aren’t having those crooked-numbered innings that allowed them to blow teams out.

It happened again on Monday afternoon.

Trailing by a run in the fourth inning, Seiya Suzuki, Pete Crow-Armstrong and Carson Kelly drew three straight walks to load the bases with one out. That brought the crowd of 38,971 to their feet, ready to cheer a prime scoring opportunity. But Freddy Peralta hunkered down, struck out rookie Owen Caissie on a full count and induced a flyout from Nico Hoerner to end the threat.

The Brewers made the Cubs pay, as they have to their other opponents in the previous 14 games before Sunday’s loss to the Cincinnati Reds.

Brewers third baseman Caleb Durbin hit a solo home run in the top of the fifth to double the lead and then they took advantage of a Little error in the sixth to plate a third run. The Brewers broke it open in the eighth with a four-run frame that featured three straight one-out walks, an infield single and a wild pitch that led to a run.