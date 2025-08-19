CHICAGO — All wins count the same, but it’s safe to say Tuesday afternoon’s victory carried some extra weight for the Cubs.

The offense enjoyed a mini-breakthrough and the bullpen held firm as the Cubs picked up a 6-4 win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

It wasn’t easy — it never seems to be with the pesky Brewers, who have completed a slew of comebacks against their opponents of late — but the Cubs were able to hold on.

It was only the third time this month the Cubs tallied at least six runs in a game.

Here are three takeaways from the first game of a day-night doubleheader at Wrigley Field:

ONKC

The day after picking up his first career MLB hit, Owen Caissie had his official breakout game.

The organization’s top prospect delivered with a two-out, two-run single in the first inning:

Owen Caissie rips a 2-run single with the bases loaded! pic.twitter.com/0YImzfDXyz — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 19, 2025

Caissie also chipped in with some strong defense in right field, starting in place of Kyle Tucker. The rookie made a pair of nice catches in the third inning, ranging all the way into the corner:

Owen Caissie makes two running grabs down the right field line 👏 pic.twitter.com/y6xCxjuFQA — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 19, 2025

And if that wasn’t enough, Caissie added a solo homer in the sixth inning for good measure.

It was an impressive swing of the bat — sending a 94 mph fastball to the opposite field in left-center:

OWEN CAISSIE! FIRST BIG LEAGUE HOME RUN! pic.twitter.com/EUet33AzAY — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 19, 2025

The homer helped pad the Cubs’ lead immediately after the Brewers plated two runs in the top of the sixth to draw within one of the Cubs.

Caissie finished the day 2-for-4 with three RBI and now has three hits in his last five at-bats after starting his MLB career 0-for-7.

The first-inning single was big for the Cubs for several reasons. It came with two outs and the bases loaded when it looked like it might be another missed opportunity for the offense.

And it also delivered multiple runs. It was only the second time the Cubs scored multiple runs in an inning over the last week, dating back to last Wednesday in Toronto.

Caissie had a chance to come through in Monday’s series opener, but he struck out with the bases loaded in the fourth inning.

The early lead helped the Cubs exhale a bit, and they rode that momentum to a much-needed victory over the Brewers.

Willi Castro and the Home Run Factory

Following Caissie’s lead, another recent addition to the Cubs lineup had a big game of his own.

Willi Castro came to Chicago at the trade deadline and has provided versatility, playing all over the diamond to give starters a breather.

On Tuesday, he delivered with a clutch hit — a three-run homer in the third inning to give the Cubs a comfortable 5-0 lead:

Willi Castro crushes his first home run as a Cub 👏



CUBS LEAD 5-0 pic.twitter.com/3clHhnreAJ — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 19, 2025

It was the first homer by a Cubs player at Wrigley Field since Aug. 6, as they had not hit a longball in any of the previous four games on the current homestand.

The Cubs have been missing big hits like this lately, where they can score in bunches and change the game in the snap of a finger.

One game won’t immediately change the fortunes of the entire offense, but any win is big right now as the lineup searches for the consistency it boasted during the first few months of the season.

Making it hold up

The Cubs built an early 5-0 lead, but the Brewers — as they are wont to do — chipped away with solo tallies in the fourth and fifth innings and then pushed across two more runs in the top of the sixth.

Milwaukee was threatening for more with runners on second and third with two outs in the sixth, but Brad Keller struck out Brewers third baseman Caleb Durbin to end the threat and preserve the one-run lead.

After Keller walked the leadoff hitter in the top of the seventh inning, Caleb Thielbar came on to strike out Christian Yelich and then induced a double play from red-hot Brewers first baseman Andrew Vaughn.

Drew Pomeranz worked a perfect eighth inning before Daniel Palencia made things interesting in the ninth. After striking out the leadoff batter, Palencia gave up a walk and a single to the top of the Brewers lineup.

But he buckled down and induced a game-ending double play to pick up his 17th save of the season in 19 chances.

Daniel Palencia induces a 5-4-3 double play to secure the Cubs win! pic.twitter.com/BnDPAVabzO — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 19, 2025

Starter Matthew Boyd had to battle throughout his outing, working around six hits and three walks in 5.1 innings. He only gave up two runs entering the sixth, but allowed two in the frame as the Brewers mounted their comeback.

The Cubs and Brewers continue their five-game series with Game 2 Tuesday evening.