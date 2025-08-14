The Chicago Cubs are going through their low point in the season right now and that continued Thursday.

A 2-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays gave the Cubs their third straight series loss.

That’s the first time all season they have dropped three series in a row.

Thursday’s game followed an all-too-familiar script as the Cubs received strong starting pitching but the offense failed to come through.

Here’s what we learned from the loss on getaway day in Toronto:

Searching for rhythm — still

The eighth inning of Thursday’s game was the perfect microcosm of the Cubs’ struggling lineup.

With the Cubs trailing by a run, Matt Shaw led off with a double, pinch-hitter Seiya Suzuki walked and both runners moved up a base on a wild pitch.

Yet the Cubs did not score.

Ian Happ struck out swinging.

Kyle Tucker struck out swinging.

Carson Kelly struck out swinging.

Inning over. Threat over. Game over (essentially).

The Cubs went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position Thursday and they have not won a game in which they have trailed at any point since July 2. Put another way: For a month and a half, this lineup has not been able to complete a single comeback.

Before that July 2 date, the Cubs had 23 comeback wins as we saw a lineup that never seemed to be out of a game, regardless of the deficit.

"You fought for a chance to win this series … it was staring at you right in the face."



Before the All-Star break, the Cubs had 23 comeback wins. Since the All-Star break, they've had 0. pic.twitter.com/NofMgAl0Nc — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 14, 2025

Some of the offense’s key members are still struggling. Tucker went 0-for-4 and has not tallied an extra-base hit in 11 August games so far. Suzuki and Pete Crow-Armstrong were held out of Thursday’s starting lineup amid slumps of their own.

That said, there are a couple of encouraging signs on the Cubs offense.

Michael Busch looks like he might be heating up again, as he homered for the second straight game Thursday:

Busch blasts his 24th homer of the year 💣 pic.twitter.com/IIqVJlnmM4 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 14, 2025

And Shaw continues to do his thing since the All-Star break, doubling to lead off the eighth inning.

But the Cubs need their big boppers to get back on track and start producing. And they need to find a way to come up with those big hits that are eluding this team over the last couple of months.

0-2 to oh no

Matthew Boyd was cruising for the Cubs, needing only 57 pitches to get through six innings. That included another nifty catch on a comebacker:

Matthew Boyd catches a liner back at him! pic.twitter.com/LMcYa4GQd7 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 14, 2025

But Boyd ran into some trouble in the bottom of the seventh inning, walking the leadoff hitter (Davis Schneider) while nursing a 1-0 lead. After a sacrifice bunt moved Schneider to second, Boyd quickly got ahead of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 0-2.

Boyd hung the third pitch — a curveball that finished in the heart of the plate — and Guerrero deposited it in the center field bleachers for a go-ahead two-run homer.

It was the only blemish in what was otherwise another stellar outing from the Cubs’ ace.

Boyd finished with seven strong innings, allowing only two hits and a walk. He struck out five and his season ERA sits at 2.46.

Welcome to The Show, kid

Owen Caissie found out immediately that the big leagues is a different world.

The slugging outfielder was called up Thursday to make his MLB debut in place of the injured Miguel Amaya, who went to the IL.

Caissie’s first career at-bat came against future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer and the Cubs DH sent the first pitch he saw on a line to left-center.

It was hit at 93.8 mph, but Schneider made an incredible diving catch in left field:

Owen Caissie is robbed of extra bases in his first MLB at-bat. pic.twitter.com/WKAvkErKJw — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 14, 2025

Caissie’s liner actually only had an expected batting average of .170 because Schneider took an inefficient route — he came in on the ball before going back.

But it was still a hard pill to swallow for the 23-year-old who was looking to make an impact in his very first MLB at-bat.

Caissie finished 0-for-4 with a strikeout, that lineout and two other flyouts to left.