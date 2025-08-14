The Cubs are calling up their top prospect.

Outfielder Owen Caissie is set to join the club for the series finale in Toronto on Thursday, the team announced on Thursday morning. The news was first reported by ESPN’s Jesse Rogers on Wednesday night, who cited sources in his reporting. Caissie takes the roster spot of Miguel Amaya, who was placed on the 10-day injured list after suffering a sprained ankle in the Cubs’ 4-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night.

#Cubs recall Owen Caissie and place Miguel Amaya on the 10-day IL. — Taylor McGregor (@Taylor_McGregor) August 14, 2025

Caissie, 23, is hitting .292 with 22 home runs and a .966 OPS for the Iowa Cubs and is the team’s No. 1 prospect, per MLB Pipeline.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell said Amaya’s X-rays were negative, but was expected to land on the injured list. Amaya went down in his first game back from the 60-day IL after being out since May 24 with an oblique injury.

Caissie could make his debut in his native country. The Canadian outfielder was born in Burlington, which is about a 45-minute drive from Toronto.

Caissie was acquired in 2020 from the San Diego Padres in a trade that sent right-hander Yu Darvish to California.

He provides Counsell with another left-handed hitting option. He also gives the Cubs another outfield option — the team has four natural outfielders on their roster in Kyle Tucker, Ian Happ, Pete Crow-Armstrong and Seiya Suzuki. Suzuki, though, has been the team’s primary designated hitter and utilityman Willi Castro, who was acquired at the trade deadline from the Minnesota Twins, can play out in the pasture. Caissie could fill in as a backup outfielder if Castro is playing in the infield.

Caissie is 8-for-15 in his last five games and has a 145 weighted runs created plus in 92 games this season — that’s 45 percentage points better than league average. The Cubs offense has been struggling since the All-Star break, posting a .693 OPS as a team, which ranks 23rd in baseball. That’s a far cry from the .771 OPS (fourth in MLB) they posted before the Midsummer Classic.