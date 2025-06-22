CHICAGO — On Sunday afternoon, Seiya Suzuki made two errors in right field.

He also hit two home runs.

It was a day of stark contrasts for the slugger, but it also highlighted the difficulty of his role on the Cubs and how he’s been able to manage thus far.

"There's no excuse for anything. Once you're in the field, you have to make a play."



“I don’t know when I’ll be DH-ing and when I’ll be in the field,” Suzuki said after the Cubs’ 14-6 loss to the Mariners via his interpreter Fumiya Nakata. “When I’m on the field, I have some sort of difficulty (getting comfortable), but I’m trying to fight for it and make adjustments.”

Suzuki’s defense at right was becoming a hot topic after he made three errors in both the 2024 and 2023 seasons.

He transitioned to a primary designated hitter role ahead of this season after the Cubs traded for Kyle Tucker. The Japanese slugger had been a mainstay at right field for most of his first three seasons with the club, but he relinquished his post to Cody Bellinger in the final 37 games of the 2024 season.

In 2025, the bulk of Suzuki’s playing time has been at DH — he’s played just 23 of 73 games in the outfield.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell previously said that the change in Suzuki’s role “definitely wasn’t the plan,” after news broke through Suzuki’s agent that the 30-year-old was not happy with it.

“I don’t know that it’s the plan moving forward. But it happened last year because it’s how we put our best team on the field,” Counsell had said at the time.

But Suzuki has turned a corner this season, particularly at the plate — he’s already hit 20 home runs and is just one away from matching his total last season. He’s hitting for more power than he ever has, as his slugging percentage this year sits 37 points higher than last year. He was also showing vast improvements on defense, carrying a spotless 1.000 fielding percentage heading into Sunday’s game.

On Sunday, Suzuki hit his second home run of the day just a half inning after he made his second error. The windy, sunny conditions weren’t ideal for anybody playing the outfield the entire weekend, but Suzuki was determined to redeem himself.

“I was trying to make it up for the team,” Suzuki said. “I was trying my best to be more aggressive in the box.”

Still, as Suzuki continues to produce at an All-Star level on offense, he’s holding firm in his determination to be the best he can be in the outfield no matter the circumstances.

“Obviously, it might be tough,” Suzuki said. “But there’s no excuse for anything. Once you are in the field, you have to make the play. That’s what I’m going to do.”