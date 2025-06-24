ST. LOUIS — Craig Counsell and the Cubs truly believe right-hander Ben Brown is developing as a big-league pitcher.

That’s despite a rough outing on Monday and a subsequent option to Triple-A on Tuesday afternoon.

“Within your struggles, there’s growth and you don’t know it at the time that it’s happening, but you are getting better,” Counsell said before Tuesday’s contest against the Cardinals. “When you’re in the trees it’s hard to see that.”

The Cubs sent to Iowa hoping that time away from the big-league club and the rigors of that can help him see that progress and help him improve as a big-league pitcher. The impending return of Shota Imanaga – he’s starting Thursday’s series finale against St. Louis – meant the Cubs needed an opening in their rotation, too. In reinstating right-hander Porter Hodge, the Cubs also improve their bullpen and give that group a fresh arm for the rest of the series. It’s another example of balancing player development with trying to win at the major-league level.

In Brown’s case, there isn’t one thing he needs to specifically do to be a more consistent starter. The development of a changeup can help him keep big-league hitters at bay, yes, but having the mental fortitude to brush off mistakes or bad results. It’s not a mental or physical fix that can put him back on track.

“Being a professional athlete is always both,” Counsell said. “You can always improve in both areas.”

“If he can develop a changeup that goes away from lefties, Ben Brown is on to something.”



Brown will continue to start with the I-Cubs. He’s shown flashes of his potential in the majors – he shutout the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers over six innings this season – but carries a 6.13 ERA this season.

Sending him to Iowa allows them to manage his workload, too. He’s thrown over 100 innings in a season just once – in 2022 as a minor leaguer. This season he’s thrown 79.1 innings after throwing 55.1 last year.

Hodge, meanwhile, will reinforce a bullpen that’s been solid since he went down on May 18 — their 2.21 ERA since then is tops in baseball. But Counsell and the Cubs will ease his usage. While he served as the team’s closer last year and at times before his injury this season, Hodge won’t immediately be inserted into the ninth inning.

“We’re going to give Porter some softer landings here in terms of getting him back into it,” Counsell said. “It’s good to have him back and [will] try to get him out there regularly.

“We know Porter can be an important piece and a big piece. I don’t think we’re there right now, and I think he needs to pitch a little bit more, but we want to have him active, and we want to work towards getting to that place.”