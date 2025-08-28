The NFC North just became a lot more difficult.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Dallas Cowboys traded Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers and signed the 26-year-old premium pass rusher to a four-year, $188 million contract. The deal makes Parsons the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

Dallas received two first-round draft picks and interior defensive lineman Kenny Clark in return.

The Bears will see Parsons for the first time on Dec. 7 in Green Bay and then two weeks later on Dec. 20 at Soldier Field. They’ll have to contend with one of the game’s best pass rushers twice a year for at least the next four years.

Through Parsons’ first four seasons in Dallas, he registered 52.5 sacks, nine forced fumbles and 256 total tackles. In just 13 games played last season, the 6-foot-3, 245-pound defensive end still accumulated 12 sacks and has reached double-digit sacks every year of his career.

The move, as expected, has plenty of people talking, including former and current Chicago Bears.

Jaquan Brisker, Parsons’ teammate in college at Penn State, posted a single emoji not too long after the Parsons news hit social media:

Bears safety Kevin Byard III posted this reaction as well:

Former Bears offensive lineman Kyle Long also had some words to say on social media about the Parsons trade and mentioned that this move reminded him of when the Bears traded for Khalil Mack in 2018.

Parsons joins a Packers defense that finished with 45 sacks last season — eighth most in the NFL.

Bears head coach Ben Johnson will have plenty of time to prepare for the Bears-Packers matchups in December, but by that time, the left tackle situation and presnap penalties must be under control. If not, Parsons and the rest of the Packers’ defense will have a field day against quarterback Caleb Williams, who was sacked a league-high 68 times in his rookie year.

Before Parsons entered the NFC North, the division was already an uphill battle.

The Detroit Lions are coming off a 15-win season and will have plenty to prove after losing their offensive and defensive coordinators to head coaching positions. The Minnesota Vikings won 14 games and will have J.J. McCarthy under center for his second NFL season (and first game action after missing all of last year with a knee injury). Then there are the Packers, who now have Parsons.

The Bears did upgrade their interior offensive line with the additions of of Joe Thuney, Drew Dalman and Jonah Jackson, but Johnson has still not named a starter at left tackle. Early signs point to veteran Braxton Jones winning the job, but Johnson also made it clear in his Tuesday press conference that the team won’t be “afraid to make a change if the performance isn’t where it needs to be.”

During Jones’ rookie season in 2022, he played against Parsons in Dallas. According to Pro Football Focus, Jones gave up three total quarterback pressures and was flagged for holding when trying to block Parsons.

Regardless of who is playing left tackle for the Bears this season, if Parsons is lined up to that side, it will take a team effort to keep him from breaking open a game.