Kyle Hendricks will always have a special place in the hearts of Cubs fans.

And the Cubs will forever be grateful for his contributions to the organization.

Executive chairman Tom Ricketts honored the 35-year-old, who announced his retirement after 12 big-league seasons last week.

“My family and I congratulate Kyle on his retirement after a great career,” Ricketts said in a statement. “He was one of the best all-time Cubs pitchers. We would not have won the World Series without his incredible 2016 season where he won the Major League ERA title and started Game 7 of the World Series. The Professor was always calm, cool and collected on the mound but his great performances excited millions of Cubs fans. From his outstanding playoff starts in 2016 to his memorable final appearance at Wrigley Field in 2024, he gave our fans sweet emotions.

“Now, it is time for Kyle, his wife, Emma, and his family to make new memories in retirement and we hope they come back to Wrigley Field often.”

Hendricks finished his career after posting a 4.76 ERA in 31 starts with the Los Angeles Angels in 2025. That came after an 11-year tenure on the North Side where he racked up 97 wins, posted a 3.68 ERA in 276 outings and finished third in NL Cy Young Award voting in 2016.

Kyle Hendricks has retired after a historic 12-year career 👏 pic.twitter.com/OZF2J1odtv — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) November 17, 2025

In addition to starting Game 7 of the 2016 World Series, Hendricks tossed 7.1 shutout innings against the Dodgers and Clayton Kershaw in Game 6 of the 2016 NLDS to send the Cubs to their first Fall Classic in over 70 years.

It was a bit fitting that his final outing as a Cub was 7.1 shutout innings on the penultimate day of the 2024 season against the Cincinnati Reds.

Next year marks the 10-year anniversary of that historic 2016 team and Hendricks should be a part of plenty of celebrations – and the team will gladly have him back for them.

“I’ll talk to him and see what he’s looking to do. But I have no doubt he’s going to be a part of a lot of things, and at least now he has a summer off to do all the ‘16 celebration stuff. I know that’s why he did it,” Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer joked with reporters last week at the GM Meetings in Las Vegas.