Chicago Cubs fans might see a lot of Kyle Hendricks in the near future.

The franchise legend quietly announced his retirement through his channels this week, calling it a career after 12 seasons.

Hendricks spent the first 11 years with the Cubs before becoming a free agent last winter. He inked a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels, returning home to Southern California to be near family.

“I kind of knew about this before, and I know we said our goodbyes, but what a great career,” Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer told the media at the GM Meetings Tuesday in Las Vegas. “I think we just stare and look at it and what his ERA was over a [12] year career — pretty incredible. So good for him. And I know we’ll probably see him at the ballpark a lot.”

Kyle Hendricks walks off the field to a standing ovation at Wrigley Field 🥹 pic.twitter.com/f6CNYxv6Ra — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) September 28, 2024

Hendricks might be at Wrigley Field a lot?

Does that mean the Cubs have plans to bring “The Professor” back to join the organization as a special assistant or in some other role?

“I’ll talk to him and see what he’s looking to do,” Hoyer said. “But I have no doubt he’s going to be a part of a lot of things.

“And at least now he has a summer off to do all the ’16 celebration stuff. I know that’s why he did it,” Hoyer joked.

Next season represents the 10th anniversary of the 2016 Cubs team that won the World Series — and ended a 108-year championship drought. Hendricks was a giant part of that team, including starting that epic Game 7 in Cleveland.

Hendricks posted a 3.79 ERA over his career, including a league-leading 2.13 ERA in the 2016 regular season. He finished third in NL Cy Young Award voting that year and even received some MVP votes.

He made 12 postseason appearances (11 starts) for the Cubs throughout his tenure, sporting a 3.12 ERA in 57.2 innings. In 2016, he had a 0.71 ERA in two NLCS appearances and 1.00 ERA in two World Series starts.

Hendricks earned a lot of respect within the organization and the fanbase during his time in Chicago and figures to be welcomed back with wide-open arms — in whatever capacity he and the Cubs decide on.

