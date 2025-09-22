Cubs legend Kyle Hendricks reportedly set to retire after 2025 season

Schools out…forever?

The man known affectionately as “The Professor” appears to be ready to hang up his spikes.

USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale reported in his weekly column Sunday that Kyle Hendricks has informed friends he plans to retire at the end of the 2025 MLB season.

REPORT: Kyle Hendricks has informed friends that he expects to retire after the season, per @BNightengale. pic.twitter.com/TgfJhmd6X7 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) September 22, 2025

Hendricks turns 36 in December and is in the midst of his 12th big-league season — and his first outside of Chicago.

The veteran right-hander has gone 8-10 with a 4.79 ERA and 1.28 WHIP in 30 starts with the Los Angeles Angels this season. He signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Angels over the winter, returning to his native area of Southern California to pitch in front of friends and family.

Now he is apparently ready to call it a career.

And what a career it was.

Hendricks spent 11 years pitching for the Cubs after they acquired him in a trade for Ryan Dempster in July 2012.

Hendricks racked up 22.1 WAR and 97 wins throughout his time on the North Side, pitching to a 3.68 ERA in 276 outings (270 starts). He won the NL ERA title in 2016 when he went 16-8 with a 2.13 ERA and finished third in Cy Young voting.

He also finished ninth in Cy Young voting in 2020, when he led the league during the shortened season in walk rate (0.9 BB/9) and strikeout-to-walk ratio (8.0).

Of course, Hendricks is most remembered for his postseason heroics, in which he helped pitch the Cubs to their first trip to the World Series in over 70 years. He tossed 7.1 shutout innings against Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers in Game 6 of the 2016 NLCS.

And then in the World Series, Hendricks allowed only one run in nine innings across two starts — including that fateful Game 7 — to help the Cubs to their first championship in 108 years.

Hendricks endured some struggles last season, during his final year in a Cubs uniform. He was moved to the bullpen at one point midseason, but eventually returned to the rotation and was solid down the stretch with a 4.54 ERA over his last 14 starts.

That included a memorable outing on the penultimate day of the season in which Hendricks spun 7.1 shutout innings in front of a packed house at Wrigley Field.

Kyle Hendricks walks off the field to a standing ovation at Wrigley Field 🥹 pic.twitter.com/f6CNYxv6Ra — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) September 28, 2024

If this is, indeed, the end for Hendricks, he has plenty of options in retirement. He could certainly enjoy time with his family after earning more than $86 million throughout his career, according to Baseball Reference.

He could also get into coaching or join the media. Hendricks has always been one of the most cerebral pitchers in the game and his longevity and intellect could serve him well as either a coach or an analyst.

We can say one thing for certain: When Hendricks makes his return to Wrigley Field (whenever that may be), the Cubs faithful will give him the same ovation they bestowed upon Anthony Rizzo earlier this month.