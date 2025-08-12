Bears receiver DJ Moore will be used out of the backfield this season. Ben Johnson has been candid about that fact in press conferences and practices, lining Moore up as a running back in sessions open to the public.

The extent of that responsibility is the real unknown. It could be a Deebo Samuel situation circa 2021, when the then-49ers skill player had 59 carries. It could also be a novelty act, sprinkled in occasionally as a change of pace.

The Bears are exploring the concept, even having Moore sit down with running backs coach Eric Beinemey for instruction on the position.

Moore couldn’t recall exactly when the prospect was broached, but it added a lot more volume to his role in a new scheme. Running back comes on top of a heavy schematic load that involves Moore learning all three receiver spots, as the Bears move him around the formation to create mismatches and steady touches in space.

“I was just like, go ahead, add it all onto the plate now,” Moore said in a Monday press conference. “Just be an athlete at this point and I have to learn it all. That’s what I’m doing.”

That process is more difficult than the physical demands of playing in the backfield. The concept of taking handoffs isn’t entirely new. Moore had 14 carries last year and 13 as a rookie in Carolina. He’s good at it, letting his athletic instincts take over as he does after catching a pass. He could also be a receiver out of the backfield, a role maybe more likely than being a true rusher.

Understanding his responsibilities on a given play is the current task at hand, as coaches figure out how to use Moore effectively.

“I just break it up in the different parts,” Moore said. “You’ve got a receiver part, the running back part and then you’ve got the whole concept part. It’s daunting, but I get paid the big bucks to do it, so why not?”

Designing touches for the team’s best skill player is sometimes easiest when simply handing the ball to him.

“DJ (Moore) is one of those guys that you really love when the ball is in his hands,” offensive coordinator Declan Doyle said. “Just trying to find ways to be creative about how we do that. Trying to get him touches in every way we can. He’s very natural back there. He has good vision. It’s one of those things that we will test it and mess with it a little bit. We’ll see where it goes.”

The Bears are trying out a ton during camp, seeing what works and eliminating concepts that don’t. That’s why there’s really no indication of how much time Moore will spend in the backfield. Receiver’s his primary role, and he’ll take an overwhelming majority of snaps outside and in the slot.

He hasn’t studied Samuel or other receivers used similarly. Moore prefers to absorb the schematics, execute the play as called and then react the moment he gains possession.

“I feel comfortable,” Moore said. “Like I said, just be an athlete at this point. You just do it all and attack it.”

