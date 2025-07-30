Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs feel like they dodged a bullet.

The outfielder had to leave Tuesday night’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers in the middle of an eighth inning at-bat when he fouled a ball off his shin. He reported feeling lightheaded on the field and was unable to finish the at-bat.

Craig Counsell said Ian Happ felt lightheaded after fouling a ball off his shin and came out of the game.



He'll get x-rays of his shin. pic.twitter.com/4u0LICz5s0 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 30, 2025

After the game, X-rays were negative and Happ expressed optimism.

He had the same message Wednesday morning before the Cubs’ series finale with the Brewers.

Happ was not in the lineup, but he appears to have avoided an IL stint.

“Nothing serious,” Happ told reporters Wednesday in Milwaukee. “Hope to be available in a situation today where I’m needed. A little sore and stiff. Try to move everything through it and get it moving today.”

Indeed, Happ was available in Wednesday’s game. He pinch-hit in the seventh inning and struck out, but launched a solo homer in the top of the ninth.

Ian Happ launches a solo shot! pic.twitter.com/OYc38u3Tui — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 30, 2025

Happ also provided more detail on why he felt lightheaded in the moment.

“The impact and the pain — it can happen,” he told reporters. “It was something where (if) you feel like you’re going to pass out or throw up on the field, probably shouldn’t continue the at-bat.”

By Wednesday, he was feeling good enough to joke about it, though.

“That was as bad as I’ve felt,” Happ said. “It was a pretty good one. Squared the ball up, though. It was the pitch I was looking for.”

The nine-year MLB veteran said he prefers not to wear a shinguard because he doesn’t like the bulky feel of it. But the switch-hitter admitted he’ll have to wear a shinguard now for the next few weeks when hitting right-handed.

Happ missed 10 games in May with an oblique injury, but he otherwise has been an everyday player for the Cubs this season. He has played in at least 153 games in each of the last three years.

Though Happ is not expected to go on the IL, the Cubs still opted to make a roster move ahead of Wednesday’s game, calling up prospect Moisés Ballesteros and designating utility player Vidal Bruján for assignment.

Ballesteros was in the starting lineup Wednesday, batting seventh in the DH spot. Seiya Suzuki manned left field in Happ’s absence.