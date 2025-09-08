Bears inactives: Jaylon Johnson, T.J. Edwards, Kyler Gordon ruled out vs. Vikings

CHICAGO — The Bears had three defenders with uncertain statuses heading toward Monday night’s season opener against the Minnesota Vikings. Linebacker T.J. Edwards (hamstring) was doubtful on the team’s official injury report, plus cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson (calf/groin) and Kyler Gordon (hamstring) were considered questionable.

Gordon was a late add on Sunday, which is never a good sign entering an important game.

None of them will be available versus the Vikings. That’s a huge blow, especially in a game against the explosive Vikings offense

It was Johnson, however, who was formally ruled out after a spirited pre-game warmup. He missed all of training camp with a groin issue, but was cleared to practice this week. There was always some doubt about his availability, considering his conditioning level after so much down time.

Nashon Wright will start for Johnson. Rookie Ruben Hyppolite II will see increased snaps at linebacker alongside Tremaine Edmunds, with Edwards out. The Bears are expected to go with Nick McCloud in the slot, though Josh Blackwell is also active and available.

Also, the Vikings ruled offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw and safety Harrison Smith out of this contest.

Here’s the full list of Bears inactives: