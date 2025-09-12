The Chicago Bears are signing former San Francisco 49ers kicker Jake Moody to their practice squad, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported on Friday.

REPORT: The Bears are signing K Jake Moody to their practice squad, per @Schultz_Report.



The 49ers waived Moody on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/6doahRYhA8 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) September 12, 2025

The 49ers waived Moody on Tuesday following a tough start to the 2025 season. In their Week 1 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, Moody went 1-for-3, missing a field goal from 27 yards and having another one blocked from 36 yards. He connected on a 32-yard field goal in the 4th quarter to even the score at 10, and made both of his extra point attempts.

Moody played his college ball at the University of Michigan, where he was a two-time Big Ten Kicker of the Year. He set the Michigan Football scoring record with 355 points, and has a program record 59-yard field goal. In 2021, he won the Lou Groza Award, which is given to the top College Football placekicker.

[READ: Late game kickoff decision among Ben Johnson’s regrets in Bears’ loss]

In 2023, Moody was a third-round draft pick by the 49ers, a very early selection for a kicker. During his rookie season, Moody went 21-for-25 during the regular season (84.0%), ranking 19th best among kickers with 25 attempts while being named to the 2023 PFWA NFL All-Rookie Team.

The 49ers faced the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII, where Moody originally set a Super Bowl record with a 55-yard field goal. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker connected on a 57-yard field goal later in the game, making that record short-lived.

Jake Moody drills a 55-yard field goal, the longest FG in Super Bowl history. 🙌



📺: #SBLVIII on CBS

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/dClcEDViWl pic.twitter.com/Vtyv7ToFz1 — NFL (@NFL) February 12, 2024

Moody later drilled a 53-yard field goal, giving the 49ers a 19-16 lead with under two minutes to play, and became the only kicker to make two field goals of 50 or more yards in a Super Bowl. The Chiefs ultimately won 25-22 in overtime.

[Bears Mailbag: Is a kicker upgrade needed?]

Over his previous two seasons, Moody has had a field goal percentage of 67.6%, which is well below league average (84%). The move provides depth behind current Bears kicker Cairo Santos, who has made 88.8% of his kicks during parts of seven seasons in Chicago.