What to expect from Jaquan Brisker’s expanded role in Bears’ defense

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Jaquan Brisker prides himself in being a tone-setter. He plays fast, hits hard and talks trash.

That’s the veteran Chicago Bears safety’s style, and it makes him a true impact player. Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen recognizes that, and has big plans for the versatile talent.

Expect Brisker to move around the formation a great deal, from playing deep to in the slot to hovering around the line of scrimmage, looking to cause trouble.

Allen loves moving safeties around, and Brisker could be the roving chess piece designed to cause havoc.

The Penn State product is thrilled with the concept and truly believes he can thrive in this new scheme.

“I’m in a lot of different packages, so I’m studying other positions, too, which is perfect,” Brisker said in a Monday press conference. “That’s exactly what I wanted. I’ve been waiting for so long. But now, here it goes.”

Brisker wants to show he can play anywhere on the field and make his presence felt. He also likes the concept of teams never truly knowing where he’ll line up.

“I’m going to be close to the line of scrimmage, sometimes I’ll be back,” Brisker said. “But I love being closer to the line of scrimmage. So really, just having me anywhere where you’ve got to account for me, trying to see where I’m at and things like that. Just like Ben said the other day, you got to know where No. 9 is, and that’s true. So, yeah, I’ll say, I’ll be close, I’ll be in the back, I might be outside corner, I might be in the slot. You never know.”

Allen likes to cross-train his defenders, especially the defensive backs so prominently featured in his defense. He used Tyrann Mathieu that way and to great effect over the past three seasons in New Orleans. We’re not comparing a fourth-year pro to someone who might end up as a Pro Football Hall of Famer, but the role could be similar.

Brisker is a game-changing player when healthy — something he’s determined to remain in a contract year. He has suffered three concussions in three NFL seasons and missed a significant stretch each time. He was concussed in Week 5 last year and never returned.

Brisker went over that experience in great detail this spring, but he believes he has fully recovered and that his issues are in the past. He will not play much different, though he is conscious of not leading with his head. He also changed his helmet to the Riddell Axiom, which has a five-star safety rating, according to Virginia Tech’s respected annual safety ratings.

Brisker enters this training camp confident that he can be himself and play a full season. If he does so in a unique plan Allen has lined out for him, Brisker believes success will follow. The Bears’ defense already is seeing positive returns, and we’re still in late July.

“We’re flying around and making plays,” Brisker said. “We’re actually playing faster than what I think they thought and to what I thought. We’re in a good position.”