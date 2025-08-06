The Chicago Bears will have one less explosive Minnesota Vikings wideout to worry about in their season opener on Monday Night Football Sept. 8 at Soldier Field.

Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison will miss the first three games of the NFL season, the league office announced on Monday. That includes the Vikings’ games against the Bears on Sept. 8, the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 14 and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 21.

Discipline: NFL suspended Vikings WR Jordan Addison for the first three games of the 2025 regular season for violating the league’s Substances of Abuse Policy.



Addison now will miss games at Chicago, vs. the Falcons and vs. the Bengals. pic.twitter.com/f4fFt3ECU6 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 5, 2025

Addison was charged with DUI in July 2024 for falling asleep at the wheel of his car and blocking a lane of the interstate near LAX Airport in Los Angeles. He pleaded no contest to the lesser charge of “wet reckless” last month and was sentenced to 12 months probation.

“Wet reckless” is a lesser charge in the state of California, often used in DUI cases, as the person charged with DUI accepts “wet reckless” as a misdemeanor charge. Addison also agreed to pay a fine and take two online courses as part of the plea deal.

Addison will be permitted to practice and play in the preseason before his suspension begins at the start of the regular season.

[More: Bears camp report: Ben Johnson demands physicality, gets it in intense practice]

Addison, a first round pick out of USC in 2023, was an All-Rookie team selection in 2023 and has accounted for 133 catches for 1,786 yards and 19 touchdowns across his two seasons in the purple and gold.

For the Bears, his absence will allow the team to focus their attention on Justin Jefferson — who was named first team All-Pro last season after racking up 1,533 yards and 10 touchdowns — and former Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson — who racked up 114 yards in the Vikings’ overtime win against Chicago in 2024.

Addison caught 15 passes for 225 yards and a touchdown in two games against the Bears in 2024.

The Week 1 Bears-Vikings matchup will feature several “firsts.” It will mark Ben Johnson’s debut as Bears head coach and it will also likely be the first NFL game J.J. McCarthy plays in. The new Vikings starting quarterback missed his entire rookie season due to injury.