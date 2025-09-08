Kevin Warren pens open letter to fans about Bears stadium in Arlington Heights

CHICAGO — Chicago Bears president Kevin Warren addressed the Bears’ fanbase in an open letter about the plans for an Arlington Heights Stadium.

The letter was published on the Chicago Bears website about four hours before the Bears face off against the Vikings on Monday Night Football at Soldier Field.

[Five players to watch in Bears-Vikings Monday Night matchup]

Warren started the letter by detailing the team’s 106-year history. The Bears president then highlighted that the team has played under different names, uniforms and in different cities.

“That said, one critical component has remained constant – the Chicago Bears belong to more than just Chicago,” Warren wrote. “We belong to the entire state of Illinois. The Nation. The World.”

Warren writes that the Bears are at a “pivotal juncture … to build a new stadium, our future home in Artington Heights, which will require zero state money for construction.”

He also emphasized that 2025 is the year to finalize the stadium plans in the hope to “officially bid to host a Super Bowl as soon as 2031.”

The Bears president addressed that the decision to move outside of the city of Chicago was not reached easily. But he wanted to reassure the Bears fanbase the team is not leaving Chicago, but instead hoping to expand its reach.

Among the features the Arlington Heights Stadium will have is a fixed-roof, which will allow for events like the Super Bowl, Final Four, global soccer games and community events. According to Warren, the fan experience will elevate because of the Metra transportation system – which will allow for tailgating, parking and a “vital connection between Chicago and the broader Cook County community.”

Warren also stated the stadium will generate 56,000 construction jobs and 9,000 permanent jobs – and the team is forecasting “$10 billion in economic impact attributed to statewide construction, and $256 million in annual statewide new business and tourism impact.”

Warren ended the letter by writing that he hopes Arlington Heights will join the list of places that have served as the Bears’ home.